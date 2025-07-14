Why Fox Canceled Rescue HI-Surf

"Rescue: HI-Surf" built a loyal following during its brief run on Fox, raising the question of why the action drama series was canceled. Created by Matt Kester, a writer who previously contributed to WGN's "Outsiders" and ABC's "Forever," "Rescue: HI-Surf" followed a team of lifeguards working on the North Shore of O'ahu, Hawaii. This dangerous stretch of beach provided all the drama one could want, especially when you factor in all the lifeguard's personal dramas, which were showcased throughout the first and only season of the show. Getting to the point where the writers could actually tell this story, however, proved tricky.

Back in 2020, The Wrap reported that HBO Max was developing a "Hawaii-set drama" entitled "Ke Nui Road," before a pilot was ordered in 2021. However, it seems HBO Max chose not to move forward with the series, and in 2023 Fox greenlit what was essentially the same series with a new name: "Rescue: HI-Surf." At the time, it looked as though Kester's show had been saved from being prematurely canned but it ultimately wouldn't stick around for long even after Fox ordered a series.

"Rescue" starred Robbie Magasiva as Harlan "Sonny" Jennings, an Ocean Safety Lifeguard Captain, alongside Arielle Kebbel as Emily Wright, an Ocean Safety Lifeguard Lieutenant. Adam Demos and Kekoa Scott Kekumano played Ocean Safety Lifeguards Will Ready and Laka Hanohano respectively, but the show also featured K​​aipo Dudoit, a relative newcomer who showed up in a couple of episodes and who was also part of the "Lilo and Stitch" cast. Shawn Hatosy, who has a recurring role as Dr. Jack Abbott on HBO Max's "The Pitt" and appeared in that series' best scene, also had a recurring role on "Rescue: HI-Surf" playing City of Honolulu Mayor Clayton Emerson. That's not the only link between the Fox series and "The Pitt," either. "Rescue: HI-Surf" also had former "ER" showrunner and executive producer John Wells on executive producing duties. Wells would go on to serve the same function on "The Pitt" — which is definitely not an "ER" spin-off despite what a lawsuit alleged. Nobody could make the same accusation of "Rescue: HI-Surf," and not only because it was completely unrelated to the subject matter of both medical dramas, but because unlike "ER" it lasted for just a single season.