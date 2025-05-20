Lilo & Stitch Cast And Character Guide: Who Stars In Disney's Live-Action Movie?

While it's a stretch to call any Disney animated movie a "surprise hit," Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois' "Lilo & Stitch" caught critics and audiences off guard during the summer of 2002 by being a visually inventive, hand-drawn hoot of a cartoon. At this point, Disney's best animated work was coming out of Pixar, so it was refreshing to see a wholly original, non-CG feature delight in a way that called to mind the company's in-house heyday.

The tale of an unlikely friendship between a smart, fiercely independent six-year-old and a chaotic, hyper-destructive alien experiment being pursued by his creators, the film exploded off the screen thanks to its colorful Hawaiian setting and anarchic sense of humor (driven, of course, by the impish Stitch). The movie tugged at viewers' heartstrings with its theme about the importance of family (which is infused with Lilo's sorrow over the recent death of her parents), and turned into a merchandising smash because every single kid walked out of the theater demanding their very own stuffed Stitch.

Though "Lilo & Stitch" never got a big-screen sequel, it did receive multiple direct-to-DVD follow-ups as well as a popular television show. This allowed it to catch on with Zoomers as well as Millennials, which means the new live-action adaptation is poised to clean up in four-quadrant fashion at the box office this Memorial Day weekend. While we wait for the film's Thursday opening, let's take a look at the human cast of this new version of "Lilo & Stitch," and see how they measure up to their animated counterparts.

