Jerry Seinfeld's Reaction To A Kramer Scene Frustrated Michael Richards

In spite of being remembered as a show about nothing, "Seinfeld" was anything but, as Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld pitched their sitcom to NBC as a show about how a comedian gets their material. For the first seven seasons, these two were responsible for heralding their groundbreaking comedy series from humble beginnings at Desilu-Cahuenga to one of the best sitcoms ever made. "Seinfeld" only grew in popularity with each passing season as audiences became more and more endeared to the bizarre misadventures of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards). When it came time to start working on the eighth season, however, there was a regime change that challenged the show's viability.

In the wake of killing off Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg), George's fiancee, in the season 7 finale, David finally put his foot down and decided to leave the show to work on other projects he had been wanting to get started on. His absence made the "Seinfeld" crew pretty nervous since David had always been a crucial part of the show's success, and no one knew if it would even work without his input. The ball was in Jerry's court going into season 8, as the titular star took over showrunner duties. As it turns out, "Seinfeld" and its team of talented writers could still turn out some hilariously weird episodes like "The Muffin Tops," "The Little Kicks," and "The English Patient." The core group of television troublemakers were still the hilarious sociopaths we knew and loved from seasons past, especially Kramer.

While the main plot of the season 8 episode "The Abstinence" involves Jerry and Elaine grappling with their diverging results of abstaining from sex, the greatest laughs are the result of one of the most unpredictable neighbors in television history. Kramer gets a spark of a bad idea when he decides to turn his apartment space into a smoking lounge after seeing people booted out of Monk's for wanting to light up. It grows to the point that the building's hallways are literally enveloped in a constant cloud of smoke. Kramer then barges into Jerry's apartment, as he so often does, prompting his neighbor to do a double take at his appearance. Indeed, Richards' ghostly visage was apparently so funny that it caused Jerry to ruin a whole bunch of takes by laughing.