Jerry Seinfeld Struggled To Make It Through This Seinfeld Scene Without Laughing

Plenty of sitcoms have had their time in the limelight, only to disappear from the cultural consciousness because they've either aged poorly or blended in among the pack. "Seinfeld," the groundbreaking NBC comedy about a bunch of friends who bring trouble to whoever's in their orbit, is not one of those shows. Pitched as a sitcom about how a comedian gets their material, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld broke the television mold with episodes that wrung countless possible jokes out of that simple, yet fruitful idea. It was far from a show about "nothing."

"Seinfeld" stands out among the wealth of '90s sitcoms because it wasn't afraid to take risks and experiment, whether the stories would be about masturbation tolerance or double dipping a chip at a funeral reception. Some of the funniest "Seinfeld" moments, however, were whenever the show simply went for broke and just did whatever made the writers laugh. In the "Seinfeld" world, viewers grew to learn that great jokes could come from familiarity in an everyday setting or something outlandish lurking in a comedian's brain.

As is the case with other revered sitcoms like "Parks and Recreation" and the American reboot of "The Office," it usually took some time for NBC sitcoms to find their footing and build a sense of identity after their first season. But one of the series' funniest gags transpired in the season 2 episode "The Baby Shower." It was one of the first examples of the show introducing individual plots for Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards), only to have them coalesce together by the end.

The episode sees Elaine hosting a baby shower happening in Jerry's apartment and George worrying about a chocolate sauce-stained sweater from a bad date, while the funniest plotline involves Kramer selling Jerry on an illegal cable hookup. Jerry reluctantly agrees to Kramer's slobbish Russian friends installing over 56 cable channels to his television. In the next scene, however, something strange happens: Jerry gets a prompt visit from the FBI regarding the hookup. The scene is played relatively straight with no laughs present, followed by the show's namesake getting hilariously gunned down in his apartment. As an actor, Seinfeld had a hard time making it through the sequence, not because of the content itself, but because of how Richards delivered his line.