Seinfeld's Elaine Apartment Storyline Was Supposed To Be Completely Different

"Seinfeld" wouldn't be the same without Julia Louis-Dreyfus among the core ensemble of New York troublemakers. You only have to go back to the pilot episode ("The Seinfeld Chronicles") to see what a version of the revered NBC sitcom looks like without a notable female presence to co-exist alongside Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards). It's the only episode Louis-Dreyfus refuses to watch. Thankfully, she was brought into the fold with the following episode ("The Stake Out"), where the world was first introduced to Elaine Benes.

Advertisement

Throughout her nine season run, Elaine proved she couldn't dance to save her life, instigated a war with the Soup Nazi, and had an on-again, off-again relationship with a man who would rawdog his flights. The character was introduced onto the show as a former flame of Jerry's. Despite their relationship issues, the pair were able to remain friends throughout the series, even if some predicaments made that harder than others.

In the season 2 episode, "The Apartment," Jerry finds himself in a position to help his friend with her living accommodations. One of the building's tenants just passed away, leaving the space unoccupied and with a low rent tag to boot. It just so happens that Elaine isn't too fond of her current residency, so Jerry figures this would be perfect for her. Things get complicated, however, when Elaine also gets excited at the prospect of living in close proximity to her ex where she can see him all the time. Jerry is essentially forced to consider his feelings toward Elaine becoming Kramer No. 2, all while a close bidding war serves as his only way to halt her plans.

Advertisement

In typical "Seinfeld" fashion, Jerry's meddling lands results in loud musicians as his new neighbors instead, making him regret the whole affair to drive Elaine away. It's a fitting end for these messy, messy characters. But the episode nearly took a different approach in the development stages.