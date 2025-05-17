Seinfeld's Elaine Apartment Storyline Was Supposed To Be Completely Different
"Seinfeld" wouldn't be the same without Julia Louis-Dreyfus among the core ensemble of New York troublemakers. You only have to go back to the pilot episode ("The Seinfeld Chronicles") to see what a version of the revered NBC sitcom looks like without a notable female presence to co-exist alongside Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards). It's the only episode Louis-Dreyfus refuses to watch. Thankfully, she was brought into the fold with the following episode ("The Stake Out"), where the world was first introduced to Elaine Benes.
Throughout her nine season run, Elaine proved she couldn't dance to save her life, instigated a war with the Soup Nazi, and had an on-again, off-again relationship with a man who would rawdog his flights. The character was introduced onto the show as a former flame of Jerry's. Despite their relationship issues, the pair were able to remain friends throughout the series, even if some predicaments made that harder than others.
In the season 2 episode, "The Apartment," Jerry finds himself in a position to help his friend with her living accommodations. One of the building's tenants just passed away, leaving the space unoccupied and with a low rent tag to boot. It just so happens that Elaine isn't too fond of her current residency, so Jerry figures this would be perfect for her. Things get complicated, however, when Elaine also gets excited at the prospect of living in close proximity to her ex where she can see him all the time. Jerry is essentially forced to consider his feelings toward Elaine becoming Kramer No. 2, all while a close bidding war serves as his only way to halt her plans.
In typical "Seinfeld" fashion, Jerry's meddling lands results in loud musicians as his new neighbors instead, making him regret the whole affair to drive Elaine away. It's a fitting end for these messy, messy characters. But the episode nearly took a different approach in the development stages.
Elaine was initially meant to be moving out of NY entirely
In a behind the scenes featurette, "Seinfeld" writer/producer Peter Mehlman initially envisioned the story emanating from Elaine not wanting to move out of her old place, but New York altogether:
"I first had a thought of Elaine thinking about moving out of the city, like she can't stand it anymore and Jerry kind of, like, having to confront his feelings about her and try to get her to stay. Jerry and Larry [David] and Larry Charles decided that it would be funnier if she was moving into his apartment. In other words, closer to him rather than farther away."
The episode that Mehlman pitched versus the one the other "Seinfeld" writers countered with couldn't be more different as the former plays like the kind of foundational episode for others to build off of in terms of their romantic connection. Trying to convince your ex-girlfriend to stay in the same city as you comes with heavier implications as opposed to an apartment vacancy. By confining the conflict to the building, the two are able to reset by next week's episode.
The script that ended up making it to air wrings a lot of great jokes about that kind of awkwardness. "It's like, oh God, you've got your ex-girlfriend in the apartment, you're gonna have to be like a cat burglar just to keep your life private," says Mehlman. As is, "The Apartment" is like a taste tester for how their "will they, won't they" would operate in the following seasons.
Elaine and Jerry have issued displays of romantic affection throughout the show
The shared history between Jerry and Elaine makes itself known in the latter's first episode. "The Stake Out" features the pair grappling with their comfortability regarding either party flirting with other people in one another's company. Even though they come to an understanding, there's a definite tension hiding in the wings of their friendship. It's something that the following season would definitely attempt to expand upon.
After the apartment storyline, "The Deal" hits the gas on the Seinfeld-Benes love train. David never wanted to pursue the love triangle angle, but did so with this episode to appease the NBC suits, partially because it reminded him of a similar agreement he once made. "The Deal" features Jerry and Elaine deciding to fall into a friends with benefits situation, complete with their own set of rules. But they quickly realize the emotional complications of it all. By the end of the episode, however, both of them agree to be a couple, much to Kramer's annoyance. What makes the whole thing even funnier is that by next week's episode, they're set back to friendship status quo.
You'd get glimpses into their prior relationship throughout the show, but the "will they, won't they" aspect was stopped in its tracks. The final season, however, reinvigorated the possibility of their romantic connection in ways that never led to something concrete. In "The Serenity Now," Jerry impulsively proposes to Elaine after getting in touch with his feelings. She accepts by the episode's end, but Jerry takes it back after realizing the moment has passed and he doesn't really want to anymore.
If there were any "Seinfeld" fans that had a vested interest in the pair actually coming together by the end, the series finale gave them a cruel taste. Right as their flight is about to take a turn for the worse, Elaine is on the verge of confessing that she's always loved Jerry. But the private plane smooths itself out right before they're about to crash, leaving the words forever unsaid.
Every episode of "Seinfeld" is currently streaming on Netflix.