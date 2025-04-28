The Seinfeld Episode Julia Louis-Dreyfus Refuses To Watch

"Seinfeld" may be named after Jerry Seinfeld, but it's very much an ensemble show. By the end of an episode of "Seinfeld," Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) is equally as important as George (Jason Alexander), as is Kramer (Michael Richards) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Chances are the core four will be thrust into a scenario that requires them to be on the same page à la "The Contest," but there's always this hole one or more of them will manage to dig themselves into on their own accord.

Advertisement

If there's a get rich quick scheme to be had, you'll find Kramer taking advantage of it. If there's a lie that needs to be maintained in order to secure a date, the consequences will always befall George. But the secret to a great Elaine plot is the subversion of someone who seemingly has it all together. She's always quick to make comedic jabs at her friends getting into crazy predicaments. The confidence in Louis-Dreyfus' Emmy-winning performance gives the impression that she's not as dumb-witted as her guy friends, only to get a peek into her life that shows she's just as prone to falling on her face as they are.

Whether she's obsessing over someone not passing toilet paper ("The Stall"), going to war over soup ("The Soup Nazi") or showing off her terrible dancing skills ("The Little Kicks"), an Elaine-centric plot tends to lead to beautiful chaos. Of the 180 episodes across its nine season span, it's easy to pinpoint which one Louis-Dreyfus has no interest in watching.

Advertisement