Why The Big Bang Theory's Original Pilot Gave Penny A Different Name

"The Big Bang Theory" has been an insanely profitable franchise for CBS, having spawned 12 seasons and 2 spin-off shows ("Young Sheldon," "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage") in the process. But as is the case with most cable television success stories, its fate lies upon the reception of its pilot episode. You need a good hook that could reel viewers into wanting to spend time laughing with these characters every week. Series creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady had some of the right elements in place for the show's first pilot, but there was no way "The Big Bang Theory" would have amassed its legacy had it been aired.

There were a number of bizarre choices in that unaired pilot, as laid out by /Film's Nina Starner, that signal a very different kind of sitcom from the one we ended up getting. Among one of the most notable changes is that of the female lead. Before Kaley Cuoco was brought onboard as Penny, the sweet midwestern actress from across the hall, the role was initially tested with Amanda Walsh as Katie, an unhoused cosmetics saleswoman with a sardonic edge.

The problems lied less with Walsh's performance, which could possibly work if it operated from within a sitcom with a crassier bent to it, but the character herself. Katie's abrasiveness caused test audiences to not only endear themselves to the innocence of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), but it pretty much killed interest in the show's prospects.

What's even weirder about Walsh's character is that Katie was, amusingly enough, originally named Penny, but the higher-ups at CBS objected.