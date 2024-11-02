Where Is The Big Bang Theory's Original Female Lead Actress, Amanda Walsh, Now?

According to Jessica Radloff's book, Amanda Walsh had already auditioned for "The Big Bang Theory" and been turned away — but when they brought her back in after retooling the character of Katie to make her brasher and more abrasive, that's when new problems arose for the original pilot. As Jim Parsons recalled, "They brought in Amanda, with the assumption being that her mere presence would soften the character ... which is just a tough position to be in because the role wasn't really written for her."

"I just remember Amanda being such a sweet person, and they kept pushing her to be harsher, because Katie was very street savvy," Galecki said, agreeing with Parsons and saying that some of the direction that Walsh received just didn't end up working. "[Director Jimmy] Burrows asked her to work in the blue so that the lines would reverberate into that sharper, more kind of feral manner, so even when you took the filthy words out, you were in that mind frame," he continued. "And that helped her an incredible amount. But ironically, the way they were pushing her — into that place of street-smart and maybe deceptive and duplicitous as a character — was what ended up being wrong with the character because the audience immediately felt so protective of Leonard and Sheldon."

Walsh herself said the whole process was intense and difficult, but she thought they had everything figured out ... and also made sure to say that Lorre was great to work with. "It was one of the hardest weeks professionally that I've gone through, but by the end I felt like we landed on something," Walsh remembered. "And Chuck was incredibly supportive through it all."