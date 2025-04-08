One Seinfeld Episode Changed The Show Forever, According To Jason Alexander

"Seinfeld" is the perfect example of how a show's popularity can break through the pop culture barrier in surprising ways. The groundbreaking NBC sitcom, which appears on /Film's best sitcoms of all time list, featured all sorts of hilarious weekly scenarios for its comedic ensemble to navigate, but unlike most of those other shows, these protagonists rarely ever learned their lesson by the end of an episode. This kind of approach to comedic television would eventually lead to similar shows with morally flexible characters like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but it's easy to forget that, at the time, this was the exception, not the norm.

Like some of the best sitcoms, the best thing about "Seinfeld" is that you can turn on just about any episode and understand exactly who these characters are. There's plenty of great choices to recommend to newcomers like "The Soup Nazi," "The Parking Garage," and "The Puffy Shirt," but it's no surprise that the series' crown jewel was — and still is — "The Contest."

In the event you've been living under a rock, this is the episode where Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) make a bet to see who can go the longest without masturbating. The premise was considered incredibly risque for network television, even without ever saying the word itself. Series co-creator Larry David put in all his chips to get it made, as he believed the top brass at NBC wouldn't even touch it, but much like Kramer, once they saw what they liked, they slammed their money down on the table and the rest is history.

"The Contest" would not only go on to become an Emmy-winning episode, but it was also the moment that proved "Seinfeld" was a pop culture mainstay.