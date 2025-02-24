One Seinfeld Fan Theory Makes The Controversial Finale So Much Darker

As far as maligned series finales go, few sitcoms can match up to "Seinfeld." After nine critically acclaimed seasons, the hit NBC show ended with the gang tossed into prison for an entire year. That may sound bleak, but it gets worse: Even before the downer conclusion, the finale is basically an hour straight of the show trashing its main four characters. Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer are all terrible people, the finale argues, and frankly we should all feel bad for liking them.

The finale has plenty of defenders, myself included. We can appreciate how the show suddenly pulls us out of the gang's perspective, showing us how they come across from the outside looking in. Still, the finale's detractors outweigh its fans, so much so that creator Larry David essentially apologized for it with his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" ending. There, Larry also got sent to prison, except this time he was bailed out on a technicality.

In fact, some fans seem to hate the "Seinfeld" finale so much that they've created elaborate fan theories to explain it away. The most popular theory, as covered by u/Bfitzyc on the r/FanTheories subreddit in a 2019 post, is that the gang technically never went to jail at all. Remember how their plane nearly crashed at the start of the episode, spurring the chain of events that sent them to prison? Well, this user proposes that the plane never course corrected — it crashed, the gang died, and the rest of the finale is them being judged and sentenced to eternal damnation. (Or perhaps just a year of damnation.)