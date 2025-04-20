One Of Elaine's Goofiest Subplots On Seinfeld Was A Last Minute Addition

Part of what made "Seinfeld" so fresh and original was that it was unlike any other sitcom that had aired on television before. Most of the plots throughout its stellar nine season run could veer into the realm of outlandish absurdity, but there would often be this human commonality at the center of their conception, like someone double dipping a chip at a party or trying to find your car in the parking garage. NBC had the nerve to give the greenlight to a story about a bet involving masturbation, and from the moment it aired, the vernacular introduced in "The Contest" has become a common turn of phrase. But sometimes, it's the little things that make for a great episode.

In the season 8 episode, "The Muffin Tops," everyone on the "Seinfeld" crew is having their own separate predicament. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) struggles with an itchy chest after shaving to appease his girlfriend, George (Jason Alexander) is pretending to be a tourist to get a date, and Kramer (Michael Richards) finds himself in an inception tour bus get-rich-quick scheme to capitalize on his fame. Yet it's Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who walks away with the best subplot, however ridiculous it is.

The episode gets its namesake after Elaine tells her publishing boss Mr. Lippman (Richard Handy) that someone should open up a place where you can only buy muffin tops. Not too long afterwards, she discovers a new store run by him called "Top of the Muffin to You." But when profits are starting to drop, Mr. Lippman brings Elaine into the business, which is like a dream come true. From Kramer trying to get rid of the muffin stumps to Newman (Wayne Knight) devouring them all, "The Muffin Tops," which features Rebecca De Mornay (not that one), takes advantage of a hilarious scenario that almost didn't go through.

