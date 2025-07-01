Why Seinfeld's Season 8 Premiere Episode Made Everyone Nervous

"Seinfeld" was truly like no other comedy on television. It refused to adhere to sitcom conventions with the likes of sympathetic main characters, life lessons, and happy endings. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) were all, in some form or another, sociopathic walks of life who only seemed to bring about a wave of trouble wherever they made themselves known. But that was part of the whole appeal. Shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" would follow in its footsteps because there's an innate curiosity and sicko satisfaction with discovering slivers of humanity inside a batch of unlikable characters. NBC viewers couldn't get enough of "Seinfeld," as the series' popularity and awards consideration grew with each passing season. It was on top of the world. The show reached a turning point, however, at the end of its seventh season for a couple of reasons on account of its divisive finale.

"The Invitations" brought the season's running storyline to a close in a manner that was pretty mean, even by "Seinfeld" standards. Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg), who was first introduced in season four as the NBC executive turned love interest, returned to the show in its seventh season, where George proposed to her. The season saw George start to realize the extent of what he's done and regret his decision, looking for any way to get out of his engagement. The character essentially gets the out of a lifetime when Susan shockingly drops dead in the finale after licking the glue of hundreds of envelopes containing their wedding invitations. "Seinfeld" had killed off plenty of side characters before, and even pumped Jerry full of lead in a shockingly violent dream sequence back in season 2, but this was uncharted territory.

The decision to kill off Susan in such a casually cruel manner proved to be controversial among casual viewers, especially since none of the characters seemed all that broken up about it, let alone George. Such a darkly comic fate makes sense within the context of these characters having little regard for the anarchy they unleash, intentional or otherwise. If anything, the equally divisive series finale gives the core four the comeuppance they've always had coming to them. Even Swedberg seemed perfectly fine with the character's undignified exit. In the meantime, however, "Seinfeld" was renewed for its eighth season and viewers were interested to see how they would follow up such an ending.

As it turns out, the creative team behind the show were pretty nervous, not because of how they would respond to what they did to Susan, but because it would be moving forward without the involvement of series co-creator Larry David.