The Squid Game Spin-Off That The Show's Creator Has Been Joking About

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3.

For better or worse, "Squid Game" season 3 left a lot of viewers wanting more. What's going to happen with Detective Hwang Jun-ho? What's next for the surviving Player 222? Perhaps most frustrating for many viewers was that In-ho, the Front Man for the games, never received any sort of comeuppance for his many human rights violations throughout the show. His brother Jun-ho yells at him for a few seconds, and In-ho does a kind deed for Gi-hun's daughter, but it all seems undercooked. Fans wanted more drama from In-ho than what season 3 gave them.

That's why it's so intriguing to hear that showrunner/creator Hwang Dong-hyuk talk about a potential spinoff for the Front Man, even if it seems like he's not that serious about the idea. In a recent interview, In-ho's actor Lee Byung-hun explained, "Director Hwang and I have been joking about a Front Man spin-off since the beginning. We both thought that the Front Man or the recruiter could be interesting for more story, because we haven't really explored these characters in their entirety yet. Their backstory is still vague, and their character is still a little murky."

While season 3 revealed a little bit about In-ho's past — mainly, we learned that he was a former contestant in the games who won by selling his soul — but so much of the rest of his life is a mystery. We know he used to be warmer and more optimistic than he currently is, to the point where his brother Jun-ho is shocked to see what he's become today. How exactly did this moral downfall transpire? We've got the gist already, but a show fully delving into the question could be fascinating.