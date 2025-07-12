5 Underrated Clint Eastwood Movies Every Self-Proclaimed Fan Needs To Watch

Clint Eastwood directs (but does not appear in) "Juror #2" at the ripe age of 93. Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin Kemp, an enigma of a man serving as a juror on a highly-publicized homicide trial that he many have deeper ties to. As more is revealed, it becomes clear that Justin has as much of a checkered past as the defendant. Society just views him differently because he appears to be a clean-cut family man rather than someone with neck tattoos who gets into explosive fights in public.

Hoult keeps his character's nervous energy humming for the two-hour runtime, and you can see the guilt gnawing at him beneath those perched eyebrows and behind his dazed eyes. The brightly lit Savannah exteriors, with lush weeping willows and the constant buzz of cicadas, create a balmy environment that feels like a pressure cooker, feeding into Justin's anxiety. There's an "About a Boy" reunion as Toni Collette plays a no-nonsense prosecutor who is also running for District Attorney, and Chris Messina as her former peer and more overworked public defender. Other actors such as Leslie Bibb, J.K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland appear.

Clint Eastwood cleverly superimposes and cuts back and forth between the memories of the night, which shift depending on whose perspective we're seeing and what realizations they've come to. It becomes difficult to say what really happened, because everything hinges on what different people believe. /Film writer Jeremy Mathai calls "Juror #2" "a solid, efficiently-made picture made specifically for adults," the kind of economical and steady-moving courtroom dramas that thrived in the '90s. Eastwood's procedural asks major questions: Do people change? Is the truth justice? What makes a good person? "Juror #2" leaves on a surprising ending that will still keep you wondering.