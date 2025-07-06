Jurassic World Rebirth Finds A Surprising New Meaning For The Franchise's Dinosaurs

Of course, no visual effects films are made so simply as that conventional wisdom would have it. Part of the problem is our lack of common language when discussing visual effects, thus resulting non-critiques such as "the CGI looks good/bad" becoming the height of discussion about them. Another problem facing visual effects is that, despite the large amount of effort and creativity that goes into their creation, too many directors and producers have a lackadaisical "let's do it in post" mentality. It's a crutch that has resulted in some classic techniques of trick photography and other slight of hand illusions being either overlooked or forgotten, as my discussion with David F. Sandberg about using such devices on "Until Dawn" demonstrates. All of this has contributed to a growing apathy toward the visions cinema can provide, one that a study of film history only exacerbates. As Edwards himself said to Deadline on the red carpet of "Rebirth," most movies that he considers masterpieces were made prior to the original "Jurassic Park," indicating that technological progress isn't necessarily always an improvement.

As such, Edwards and Koepp use "Jurassic World Rebirth" to try and make a case for how visual effects films can still hold the power to delight, entertain, and thrill the only way they know how: by using pure cinematic craft. "Rebirth" is not a gimmick film; it doesn't feature some sort of new process or tech that it's showing off, nor is it trying to trade on a nostalgia factor by solely using animatronic or practical effects. (In fact, it appears that "Rebirth" has no practical dinosaurs, a notable difference from just about every previous "Jurassic" film.) Instead, the movie relies on providing a genuine sense of scale, stakes, and suspense, where it's not the visual effects per se that astound, but the circumstances surrounding them and their presentation. During the movie's almost prerequisite "someone sees a benign dinosaur and is awed" scene, "Rebirth" did something I thought impossible: It made me emotional, instilling in me that feeling of wonder I thought was gone from these movies. It's all due to the way Edwards shoots the scene, the way the VFX artists deliver the animation of the dinosaurs, and the way Bailey plays the moment. It is, in short, the magic of movie-making in action.

That's clearly not enough for everyone, as the more hostile reactions to "Rebirth" indicate. For these folks, it seems familiarity has indeed bred contempt, as they reject yet another "Jurassic" sequel. While purely good filmmaking is enough for me and seems to be the only way forward for the "Jurassic" movies should they continue, there's no question that future filmmakers should heed the warnings of "Rebirth" when it comes to visual effects. If we're not careful, the excitement of the movies could indeed die out, and this is a medium that no one should hope goes extinct.