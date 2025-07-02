How Jurassic World Rebirth Handles The Wild, Free Dinosaurs From Dominion

This post contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

A mere three years after the release of "Jurassic World Dominion," which was billed as an ending of sorts for the long-running franchise, Universal Pictures has brought the dinosaurs back for another big screen adventure. Directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla," "Rogue One"), the aptly-titled "Jurassic World Rebirth" is billed as a new beginning. It largely delivers on that promise, in no small part by walking back the biggest thing that the previous trilogy tried to do: Namely, making it so that dinosaurs and humans would be truly forced to co-exist alongside one another.

The new film takes place five years after the events of "Dominion," which left dinosaurs running loose with humans all over the world. However, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, with many dying off. The remaining dinos mostly live in isolated environments near the equator, which have climates resembling the one they once lived in.

Writer David Koepp has said that he saw "Jurassic World Rebirth" as a chance to start over. Koepp, who also wrote the script for the original "Jurassic Park," decided it would be easier to once again isolate the dinosaurs in places largely removed from humanity rather than try to contend with a world in which these species separated by tens of millions of years would have to find a way to co-exist.

The first act of "Rebirth" does deal with some of what the world looks like with dinosaurs in it, causing traffic jams and whatnot, but by and large, one of this movie's biggest contributions to the franchise's future is undoing what director Colin Trevorrow accomplished with "Dominion," in some ways. Much changed in the five-year gap between these films.