Do Jurassic Park And Face/Off Exist In The Same Universe?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easter eggs in movies are an interesting thing. Sometimes, they are there only for the most hardcore of fans to spot. Rather famously, a "Guardians of the Galaxy" Easter egg has still never been spotted, at least not that director James Gunn has admitted to. At times, modern blockbusters can feel more like Easter egg hunts than anything else. Sometimes, though, an Easter egg is so subtle, yet so compelling, that it warrants a great deal of discussion. Such is the case with one from John Woo's 1997 action classic "Face/Off." And buckle up, because things are going to get weird.

Though this particular Easter egg has been pointed out in the past, it began making the rounds online again recently. We'll dig into it more in a moment but, in essence, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot from "Face/Off" suggests that the movie might take place in the same universe as the "Jurassic Park" movies. Yes, really. In the below screenshot, we can see Nicolas Cage as Sean Archer, having just had his face replaced with Caster Troy's, who now has the face of John Travolta, who was originally Sean Archer, running by a metal box with an InGen logo on it.

Paramount Pictures

Without getting into the nitty gritty of the who's who of "Face/Off," that InGen logo is worth raising an eyebrow over. InGen is the genetics company that helped make the dinosaurs possible in "Jurassic Park." InGen has remained an important part of the franchise in the "Jurassic World" movies, which have carried the series forward for the last decade. This image implies that InGen also exists in "Face/Off."