The 15 Disney Plus Shows That Justify A Subscription
Disney+ leans into its nostalgic persona by creating collections centered on different decades and themes. The streaming service knows what its audience wants, and it's dedicated to making sure that you get that content quickly. However, it's hoping you'll stick around after you've completed a sing-along with favorites like "High School Musical." That's why the service is continuously working to bring new shows to the platform while offering built-in suggestions for each title.
/Film considers Disney+ to be one of the best streaming services out there. This is partially due to how it incorporates the company's newer acquisitions, like Marvel, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic. While Disney+ offers favorites from each brand, it also produces new content from these acquired names in the hopes that you will stick around for more. Disney's continued growth means numerous options, but trying to weigh the pros and cons of a subscription can be overwhelming. That's why we're helping you spot the gems that you haven't watched yet. So, pop the popcorn, and let's take a look at 15 shows that justify a Disney+ subscription.
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney's first "Goosebumps" adaptation features several different monsters, but "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" trades in the monster-of-the-week format to fully develop a single species in order to deliver an emotionally satisfying tale. Anthony Brewer (David Schwimmer) is excited to spend the summer with his kids, Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin (Sam McCarthy). They're living in Anthony's childhood home when he receives evidence linked to his brother's mysterious death. This leads to the discovery of a paranormal being that preys on people's insecurities and regrets. It begins with Anthony as it senses the pain that he feels over his brother's loss. It spreads to Cece as she doubts her intelligence, and it largely focuses on Devin's romantic insecurities.
Allowing these beings to prey on human emotion is an interesting concept in a series centered on fear, and it does make you wonder how much fear you should take in before that fear consumes you. It's a question that the adults and teens ask as they search for answers. That teamwork also helps us focus on the main plot, which is a nice change after the first adaptation focused on a teens-versus-adult story that became cluttered with constant bickering.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
This TV adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is the on-screen redemption that Rick Riordan's book series needed. Readers, including myself, are disappointed by how the films gloss over key details and skip over important side stories to capitalize on action scenes. One of those side stories is Percy's (Walker Scobell) run-ins with Ares (Adam Copeland), the God of War. His cousin is a trickster who educates the son of Poseidon about his family while helping him realize that he could become the pawn in their schemes. Percy and Ares' conversations are valuable since they help the audience understand why Percy has to jump through extra hoops in order to bring Zeus (Lance Reddick) his master bolt.
The series also succeeds in incorporating Greek myths into the modern world. Other than the museum conflict with Mrs. Dodds (Maria Olsen) in "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief," the films never truly show how Percy's quests impact the world. The series succeeds in this by placing a monster on a train, and it also portrays the Fates as a group of crafty senior citizens. These moments make the dangers of Greek mythology much scarier because they're interpreted as everyday beings in common spaces.
The Mandalorian
"The Mandalorian" is the "Star Wars" space Western that puts its own spin on the lone cowboy story. Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who takes risky jobs while giving back to the Mandalore who took him in. His support of the Mandalore is featured in the first episode when he gives Empire credits to the Mandalore armorer to fund the Foundlings. It's a moment that plays into the larger theme of "Star Wars," which is doing good for the greater good, but the series excels when it starts to deeply examine Din's inner conflict, which is centered on choosing between family and isolation. This is brought to the surface with the entrance of Grogu, whom he is transporting as part of a job.
Din grows to love Grogu, and their relationship allows him to expand his world. This leads to the acceptance of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Their shared goal to restore Mandalore also comes with some conflict due to their varying opinions on which path to take. However, they realize that two heads are better than one. This is especially true when you think about all of their wild adventures in season 3, including a close call with a water creature known as the Mythosaur.
The Beatles: Get Back
This three-part documentary series makes you feel like you're hanging out with the Fab Four. "The Beatles: Get Back" follows the group in early 1969 as they record new songs for an upcoming album — one that would turn out to be their last. High-tech machine learning restored the Beatles' audio recordings to help make these live sessions shine in a way that gives you a first-person point of view.
Instead of interrupting that perspective with narration, Peter Jackson uses text to explain certain scenes and connect video clips that chronicle the story of the Beatles. It's a smart approach since he knows that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison are the only people who can tell their story the right way. Skipping a traditional narration track also allows us to enjoy the quiet moments inside the rehearsal studio. Those quiet moments are the special parts of this series; early on, for example, we watch McCartney explain a song's chord progression while his bandmates crack jokes and tease each other between takes.
Daredevil: Born Again
I wasn't sure about "Daredevil: Born Again" when its opening scene killed off a major Marvel character, but it redeems itself by turning this organized crime drama into a mystery series that charts a new course for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Netflix's "Daredevil" approaches the savior of Hell's Kitchen as a vigilante who fights a mobster as he rules New York City behind the scenes. "Daredevil: Born Again," however, can't take that same approach because Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), is quickly emerging from the shadows.
Fisk's new role as mayor means that he and Murdock have to play by a new set of rules because a wrong move could expose their cat-and-mouse game, which includes Fisk's illegal business activity. The stakes are higher as both of their public reputations are put on the line, and they only rise when Murdock's soulmate gets involved. Their physically brutal brawls are behind them, but the series makes up for this by giving Murdock different crimes to solve, allowing him to kick butt as Daredevil once again.
WandaVision
"WandaVision" is the bold Disney+ series that Marvel needed to move the franchise forward while offering an entry point for newcomers. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living their best lives in a 1950s sitcom before progressing through various decades. The use of family sitcoms allows "WandaVision" to lull you into a false sense of security that makes you believe that they're happily living together despite the events of "Avengers: Infinity War." This helps you brush off the unsettling feelings you get from innocent moments, like Wanda avoiding questions about her marriage and how she corrects Vision when he says the wrong line.
We are unknowingly accepting Wanda's reality, which increases the shock that comes with each big reveal. That welcoming vibe allows newcomers to comfortably step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they use their knowledge of family sitcoms to relate to the show while they start to pick up on ongoing MCU storylines, including Wanda's journey to master her powers. Marvel fans get plenty out of this series thanks to the return of Wanda's brother Pietro (Evan Peters) and Halloween costumes that reference the comic books. It also leads into "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," even though the film's writers made some frustrating changes.
Tucci in Italy
Stanley Tucci has become a respected food connoisseur through his book "Taste: My Life Through Food" and his TV series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy." That series allows Tucci to display his curiosity as he learns what it takes to bring good food to the table, but "Tucci in Italy" takes things to another level by offering a bigger focus on regional history and how this is incorporated into food. For example, in season 1, episode 1, "Tuscany," Tucci shares how the grandeur of Florence came to be while we witness breathtaking architecture. He then takes viewers to a food truck dedicated to age-old recipes, including a humble breakfast staple made from a cow's fourth stomach.
Though Tucci travels to several food stands and even helps in the kitchen, he also learns how to get ingredients the old-fashioned way, including fishing for his dinner. This allows you to experience the richness of Italy while eating with your eyes. It's the perfect show for those seeking a getaway for the price of a streaming subscription.
Gargoyles
"Gargoyles" is a unique blend of mystery and fantasy, and a core memory for many '90s kids. It begins in ancient Scotland, where the titular creatures guard the kingdom. While some are grateful for their protection, others lean into the monstrous stereotypes associated with their kind, and this fuels a curse that turns them into stone until they reawaken in 1990s New York City. This allows the series to pivot into a crime procedural storyline that's not usually found in kids' cartoons, which is why this series still stands out today.
Its animation style is also unorthodox for its time, but its graphic novel appearance offers bold outlines for each character, which creates extra definition in dimly lit action scenes. While the series is an experiment in children's entertainment, it still offers something familiar to its target audience by way of lovable gargoyles who offer jokes and curiosity as they learn about this new world.
Phineas and Ferb
"Phineas and Ferb" turns the daydreams of childhood into a reality. These brothers experience everything, including a body switch with aliens in season 4, episode 10, "Knot my Problem/Mind Share." Their sister, Candace (Ashley Tisdale), tries to get them in trouble with their mom, Linda (Caroline Rhea), but she never sees their antics. This may seem like a tired gimmick, but it actually tells us a quiet truth that adds to the series' appeal.
It's possible that there is a veil between the adult world and the kid world. This is alluded to in season 5, episode 1, "Summer Block Buster/Cloudy with a Chance of Mom," which focuses on Linda turning into a cloud. She doesn't remember a thing when she becomes human again. This proves that a veil could be why adults haven't restricted Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb's (Thomas Brodie-Sangster and David Errigo Jr.) antics. This means that the sky is the limit forever, giving the series an unlimited amount of new ideas.
Smart Guy
"Smart Guy" offers unending optimism and a story that focuses on how a family tries to relate to each other while living different lives. T.J. Henderson (Tahj Mowry) is a 10-year-old genius who is starting high school, but he doesn't always understand the social aspects, which is why his older brother Marcus (Jason Weaver) is begrudgingly trying to help him. However, T.J. is also being misunderstood and even coddled because of his age, especially when his guidance counselor questions his presence during a reproductive health lesson. T.J. knows he can overcome the challenges in front of him, and when his confidence is low, his dad, Floyd (John Marshall Jones), gives him an important positivity boost.
Floyd's pep talks are a driving force in this series, and his best one happens in the pilot episode as T.J. shares his concerns over being the school's new mascot while trying to cope with how he feels out of place. Floyd reminds him that everyone feels out of place sometimes, including himself. However, Floyd tries his best, and that's what he's asking T.J. to do. That willingness to try becomes the driving force in this series as each character explores their growing pains.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
I'm cautious of spin-offs that focus on the next generation. There's always the possibility that new characters could repeat old stories, but "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" avoids this by creating characters who are charting their own paths while carefully choosing the original characters that reappear.
It would be easy to create a show about Alex Russo's (Selena Gomez) wizarding career, but Disney made her a side character in order to focus on Justin's (David Henrie) story, which is much broader than Alex's since Justin is trying to keep his powers a secret from his family. His secret is jeopardized when Alex asks him to mentor a wizard-in-training named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). She becomes friends with Justin's sons, who are fascinated by her magic. That fascination allows Justin to reveal his powers while realizing that he is ashamed of his abilities. Justin doesn't want the same thing to happen to Billie, and he encourages her as they get into wacky situations that help expand the wizarding universe while revealing key events that have affected Justin's views on magic since "Wizards of Waverly Place" ended.
Gravity Falls
"Gravity Falls" is the secretly interactive mystery show that thrives on two conflicting viewpoints. Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) is a realist who is fascinated by the mythical creatures in Gravity Falls. His twin sister, Mabel (Kristen Schaal), wants to focus on the bright side of life while pursuing boys. They both take in facts about their surroundings in different ways, especially during season 1, episode 1, "Tourist Trapped," which features Mabel ignoring Dipper's warnings about her new boyfriend, who is a dangerous mythical creature.
This push and pull happens throughout the series, and it usually leads to a big discovery, like the time they unknowingly fought over Grunkle Stan's (Alex Hirsch) secret hideout in season 1, episode 16, "Carpet Diem." While the twins are uncovering mysteries, viewers realize that they can solve the mysteries themselves as they spot plenty of clues to what's ahead, including a big villain who is in the show's intro.
Lizzie McGuire
Before the sudden cancellation of "Lizzie McGuire," it was a Disney Channel staple because the teenage protagonist unapologetically shares every honest thought that's going through her head while creating a facade that shows maturity instead of insecurity. This is something that everyone goes through, and why viewers can relate to her. This is shown when she's embarrassed to wear an awful sweater on picture day and when she tries to shrug off her self-consciousness while shopping for her first bra during season 1, episode 12, "Between a Rock and a Bra Place."
She does it all with the help of her best friends, Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg), who believe in her ideas even when her parents doubt her. Like every kid, she wants to be treated like the adult that she is, which is something that she begs her parents for when they're searching for a babysitter in season 1, episode 8, "Misadventures in Babysitting." These relatable moments, plus the comical interruptions from cartoon Lizzie, help keep this show relevant more than 20 years after its premiere.
Dinosaurs
"Dinosaurs" honors classic family sitcoms while showing us that family chaos hasn't changed much over the centuries. The Sinclair family's story is told by their patriarch, Earl (Stuart Pankin), whose appearance during the opening credits feels like a nod to "I Love Lucy" as he yells, "Honey, I'm home!" He adds to the classic sitcom Easter eggs in the pilot when he says that he is stuck in the door again, possibly trying to recreate the ottoman gag from "The Dick Van Dyke Show." That makes total sense since the dynamic between him and his wife, Fran (Jessica Walter), is similar to that of Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) and his wife, Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), who takes her husband to task while making time for a heart-to-heart conversation.
Calling back to beloved shows makes this series relatable on a nostalgic level, but it is even more relatable when these unique characters just tell it like it is. Baby (Kevin Clash) is a big proponent of that, especially in season 1, episode 2, "The Mating Dance," which begins with him telling Fran why babies wake up their parents during the night. Laugh-out-loud moments like this allow you to connect with these dinosaurs on an emotional level.
Light & Magic
At first glance, it appears that "Light & Magic" is merely a way to promote the "Star Wars" franchise, but that is not the case when it starts showing the bigger picture. The series explains how George Lucas created Industrial Light & Magic in order to bring "Star Wars" to life on his own terms before they helped tell other stories, like "Jurassic Park." Lucas and the people he chose to build this company with were all new to the business at the time, using their backgrounds in commercial production and various hobbies, like flying, to bring "Star Wars" to life. Understanding their individual stories is what makes this series a must-watch for movie buffs who get to learn the do-it-yourself techniques that they never dreamed of when thinking of their favorite films.
This series is also appealing because it focuses on both the company's triumphs and challenges, including Lucas' struggle to promote digital techniques. While some challenges turned into successes, others turned into failures, like the infamous Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best). Nonetheless, the company has continued to push through its setbacks and focus on its competitive edge, which continues to shape filmmaking.