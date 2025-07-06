The 15 Disney Plus Shows That Justify A Subscription

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Disney+ leans into its nostalgic persona by creating collections centered on different decades and themes. The streaming service knows what its audience wants, and it's dedicated to making sure that you get that content quickly. However, it's hoping you'll stick around after you've completed a sing-along with favorites like "High School Musical." That's why the service is continuously working to bring new shows to the platform while offering built-in suggestions for each title.

/Film considers Disney+ to be one of the best streaming services out there. This is partially due to how it incorporates the company's newer acquisitions, like Marvel, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic. While Disney+ offers favorites from each brand, it also produces new content from these acquired names in the hopes that you will stick around for more. Disney's continued growth means numerous options, but trying to weigh the pros and cons of a subscription can be overwhelming. That's why we're helping you spot the gems that you haven't watched yet. So, pop the popcorn, and let's take a look at 15 shows that justify a Disney+ subscription.