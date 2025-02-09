Who Is Percy Jackson's Father?

The story goes that Sally, when she was on vacation in Montauk, New York, encountered the Greek god Poseidon out at sea. They had an intense summer-long whirlwind romance — a Poseidon Adventure, if you will — and conceived Percy. Poseidon offered to move Sally and their unborn half-god son into a magical undersea kingdom, but Sally refused, not wanting to exit the human world. Sally gave birth to Percy on her own and raised him as a human. As it so happens, the Greek gods have strictly forbidden the practice of having children with mortals, as it had brought them too much trouble in the past. Anyone familiar with Greek mythology knows how randy deities repeatedly romanced and impregnated mortals as a matter of course.

In the world of Percy Jackson, the "Big Three" gods (that is: Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades) are no longer allowed to sire children because of — believe or not — World War II. It seems that many of the Allies were actually the children of Poseidon and Zeus, while the Axis powers were children of Hades. The War was partially fought as a legacy battle of ancient gods. Because that war was so destructive, the gods had to promise to stop having kids.

Not that the pact stopped them entirely. Not only did Poseidon have Percy with Sally after World War II ended, but had other children as well. Zeus also didn't abide by the rules and also had some younger offspring. Throughout the Percy Jackson book series, movies, and TV show, audiences will meet myriad demigod teens, as well as centaurs, satyrs, and other Greek beasties.

In a fun conceit, demigod kids are said to give off an odor that is only detectible by mythological Greek monsters, and they'll be killed if the odor is detected. Sally ended up marrying a horrible man named Gabe, whose bodily stink was so powerful, it masked Percy's god-smell.