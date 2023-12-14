Percy Jackson And The Olympians Review: A Series-Length Retread Of An Overly Familiar Adventure

It's been less than 15 years since 20th Century Fox tried to leverage the "Percy Jackson" series of books by Rick Riordan into their own version of a "Harry Potter" franchise, replete with well-known adult actors, a group of less familiar child actors, a fantastical setting, and even the director of the first two "Potter" films. But while "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" did well enough to merit a sequel, there must have been some sense of a story that wasn't told as effectively as possible. Now, as we wrap up 2023, and as Disney+ embarks on its fifth year of existence, Percy is back and this time in TV form. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (please note the lack of an ampersand in this show's title) goes through the basic story that made up the 2010 film subtitled "The Lightning Thief," but has the benefit and imprimatur of Riordan as a co-creator and co-writer of some early episodes. But even with Riordan more directly involved, this new "Percy Jackson" feels overly familiar and not terribly involving.

Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is a 12-year-old living with his single mom Sally (Virginia Kull) and her deadbeat boyfriend, presuming that his life will always be average and forgettable. But one day, Percy is shocked to find that, among some other strange things, he's not remotely average at all. He is, in fact, a demigod, the product of a love affair between Sally and the Greek god Poseidon, a fact he learns upon being brought to the mysterious Camp Half-Blood, where other young demigods train and hone their innate, magical skills. Percy soon makes friends with the hardened Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and his old friend from his normal life Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who he learns is a satyr in disguise; the three embark on a quest to retrieve the lightning bolt of Zeus himself, lest they be accused of having stolen it and inciting an ungodly war.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" seems very much like Disney's attempt to a) extract some of that precious intellectual property from their acquisition of Fox and b) create a new adventure series that can connect with the whole family, a la something like "The Mandalorian." Though this show does indeed seem like it would safely appeal to kids and adults, it leans perhaps a bit too heavily on the kid side of things, without ever feeling as complex or thrilling as the source material might suggest. Certainly, some of the casting of the grown-up characters seems intended to appeal to parents, who may be pleased to see the likes of Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, the late Lance Reddick, and Lin-Manuel Miranda pop up. (Some of these actors do appear in the four episodes made available to critics at press time; the season lasts eight episodes.) But outside of the very presence of these performers, the scripts don't always seem tailored to fit their strengths.