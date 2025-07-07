The 15 Best Documentaries On Hulu Right Now

Although Hulu has plenty of original series and narrative films that have garnered acclaim over the years, it's also become a magnet for documentary filmmaking. From true crime dramas to political exposés and everything in between, the streamer has established itself as one of the genre's most prominent homes. Sure, everyone loves a little bit of popcorn entertainment to cozy up to on a lazy Sunday afternoon, but there's a lot to be said about films that interact with the real world, as the best documentaries do.

With documentary filmmaking, viewers get the opportunity to educate themselves on topics as varied as public health crises, forgotten comic book artists, shocking scandals, and even murder trials. Ever wanted to learn more about very specific subjects, but in a palatable, easy-to-digest way? These documentaries will keep you enthralled throughout their entire runtime and leave you with a little bit more knowledge in your noodle than you started with. What's not to like?