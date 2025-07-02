Marvel's Bold Ironheart Finale Is Going To Get Lost Thanks To Avengers: Doomsday

This article contains spoilers for Marvel's "Ironheart."

One of my favorite Marvel quotes ever is "Good is not a thing you are. It's a thing you do," said by Kamala Khan early in her run as Jersey City, New Jersey's premier superhero. Much of that sentiment comes down to the choices we make. Every day, when we roll out of bed, we make an active decision to be an active participant in a day spent on this little spinning rock we all inhabit. The studio that birthed the on-screen adaptation of Ms. Marvel has made a lot of exciting choices over the last five years, and the fanbase has accepted some with open arms or let noisey portions of the audience wrestle the controls away from them, but each decision is just that — an active choice to tell a particular story. And with the conclusion of "Ironheart," Marvel Studios might have just proved that The Multiverse Saga was going to be just fine all along.

The "Ironheart" finale offers a glimpse at what the proposed plans for these early steps of The Multiverse Saga's "endgame" would be — Riri Williams has been offered a dastardly choice by the literal devil (Mephisto in Marvel Comics canon here), and it has calamitous repercussions for the greater MCU. Ironheart has the opportunity to resurrect anyone she wants from the dead, yes, essentially a choice between her dead step-father and best friend, and the young woman makes the impossible decision to revive her buddy Natalie, who we have all grown a bit attached to over six episodes. A crushing personal moment, but just as important, yet another Incursion to add to the overflowing list headed into "Avengers: Doomsday."

These Incusions have been peppered throughout Phases 4-5, but most fans have spent years yelling that "nothing makes sense." It's pump-faking yourself into oblivion, and it's hurt the viewers along with the franchise as a whole; however, things have turned a corner as of late. "Thunderbolts*" is the best-reviewed Marvel movie in ages and "Ironheart's" initial reception has been a bit warmer than expected (give up on Rotten Tomatoes for these projects as they serve as a proxy battlefield against imaginary enemies social media told them to hate), and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" waits in the wings with the kind of stylized approach that has longtime fans intrigued.

Laughably, it's all coming together after a major pivot with "Doomsday" was announced to quell performative online discontent.