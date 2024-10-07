The Joker 2 Reactions Have Exposed A Double Standard That Plagued One Marvel Director

A tale of two directors: Director A helmed a comic book movie for a massive studio earning a "B" grade CinemaScore, a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and an 82% from audiences. Director B also directed a comic book movie for a massive studio, became the first ever to earn a "D" grade CinemaScore, nabbed a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 31% from audiences. The former brought in $46 million during its opening weekend while the latter, only $37.8 million. Completely ignoring any creative prowess, artistic vision, or filmmaking craft — the numbers are heartily in favor of Director A. So if the hard data doesn't lie ... then why is one of the biggest Hollywood trades gleefully treating Director B, Todd Phillips of "Joker: Folie à Deux," like some poor underdog who will get 'em next time, while Director A, Nia DaCosta of "The Marvels," was met with headlines about her "bailing" on a cast and crew screening (that she was not invited to) ahead of release, almost as if they were setting her up as the scapegoat ahead of the film's poor performance?

Oh, that's right, because Nia DaCosta is a Black woman, Todd Phillips is a white guy, and we live in a society.

The way DaCosta was mistreated by the media during "The Marvels" was so egregious, /Film's own Sandy Schaefer wrote about it. As they note, "Of course, the same crappy people who trolled 'Captain Marvel' have been predictably quick to lay the blame for its sequel's box office on 'The Marvels' co-writer and director Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm an MCU movie. However, regardless of how you personally feel about her film, throwing DaCosta under the bus is racist, sexist, and, yes, objectively inaccurate." Unfortunately, it wasn't just the legion of basement-dwelling losers hiding behind their skin-flake-coated keyboards, major publications also participated in the dogpile. And now that we're seeing Phillips treated with kid gloves and given the space to lick his wounds with the support of the press, the disgusting double standard cannot be ignored.