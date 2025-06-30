M3GAN 2.0 Is A Secret Remake Of An Anime Classic

This article contains spoilers for "M3GAN 2.0."

Ever since 1968's "2001: A Space Odyssey," the concept of an artificial intelligence gaining sentience and immediately becoming murderous (or at least dangerous) to us puny humans has been a common trope in science fiction and horror stories. 2022's "M3GAN" seemed to be another example of the trope at first blush. After all, its basic premise concerns a toy doll who is outfitted with a state-of-the-art AI by tech guru Gemma (Allison Williams), only to gain sentience and attempt to execute its prime directive of protecting Gemma's orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). As snootily described by Gemma's ersatz boyfriend Christian (Aristotle Athari) in this month's sequel, "M3GAN 2.0," M3GAN is an example of the "paper clip" problem when it comes to AI. Essentially, if you tell an AI to completely focus on just making paper clips, then it will eventually see every other element as less important than its task, and will inadvertently do harm or worse to achieve its goal.

Yet "M3GAN," "M3GAN 2.0," and the characters within them have a lot more going on beneath the surface than they may initially seem. Nowhere is this seen more than within M3GAN herself, who isn't merely a robot succumbing to the "paper clip" theory but a being all her own who is attempting to fulfill her directives while juggling the massive amounts of knowledge and power at her fingertips. "M3GAN 2.0" goes deeper into this, allowing M3GAN to grow and develop beyond being a mere "killer doll" antagonist. Yet while M3GAN is on her own personal journey, there's another character in the sequel who is on a similar yet much grittier (and wilder) path: the android known as AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), whose story, while secondary to M3GAN and her family unit's, happens to parallel an anime classic, 1995's "Ghost in the Shell." It's a choice that not only deepens the already wildly varied palette of "M3GAN 2.0" but also may indicate where a third "M3GAN" movie may go, should it come to be.