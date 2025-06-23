How To Watch The Ghost In The Shell Movies & TV Shows In Order

There are few films as generation-defining as "Ghost in the Shell," a pillar in the cyberpunk genre, and one of the most influential anime movies of all time. There is a reason the Wachowski sisters were heavily inspired by "Ghost in the Shell" when working on "The Matrix."

Based on Masamune Shirow's manga of the same name, "Ghost in the Shell" is set in Japan in the mid-21st century, at a time when most people have some sort of cybernetic implants and a cyberbrain that allows the public to interact with various networks using their brain. The story follows he members of Public Security Sector 9, a counter-cyberterrorist organization that solves and prevents crime involving cybernetics.

The original 1995 movie remains a true classic. This is one of the best movies about AI ever made, a film with immaculate production design and animation, and one that explores themes still relevant 30 years later. Though the first film has a relatively simple premise, the world that Shirow created is incredibly vast and dense, enough to be the home of countless different stories exploring different aspects of post-human evolution.

This can make getting into the "Ghost in the Shell" franchise for the first time a daunting task, with TV shows and movies released across more than 30 years.

The best way to experience the "Ghost in the Shell" franchise is to split it into two timelines — one for the movies, one for the TV shows.

The movie timeline is as follows:

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – Border 1: Ghost Pain" (2013)

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – Border 2: Ghost Whispers" (2013)

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – Border 3: Ghost Tears" (2013)

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – Border 4: Ghost Stands Alone" (2013)

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – Border 5: Pyrophoric Cult" (2015)

"Ghost in the Shell: Arise – The New Movie" (2015)

"Ghost in the Shell" (1995)

"Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence" (2004)

Then, for the TV timeline: