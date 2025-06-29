Sylvester Stallone Created The 'Rocky Of Racing Movies' Before Brad Pitt's F1

Spoilers ahead for "F1" and "Driven."

Although there are numerous examples of films that helped establish the template for the sports movie, it's 1976 Best Picture winner "Rocky" which coalesced the narrative of a sports film down to a powerfully effective formula. The concept of an underdog, past-his-prime contender fighting his way back to the big time not necessarily to win but just to prove to himself and to others that he can is something that just about every audience member can relate to, whether they're involved in sports or not.

As a result of the massive success of "Rocky" and its sequels, other sports films began to adopt this type of underdog structure, and it's appeared in movies ranging from "The Karate Kid" to "Top Gun" to even, yes, "Happy Gilmore." That's because the core principles of "Rocky" can be applied not just to other types of sports, but to life in general. "Rocky" writer and star Sylvester Stallone himself attempted to apply the "Rocky" formula to — of all things — competitive arm wrestling in the 1987 cheesefest "Over the Top."

Given how much the sport of racing is about endurance and the willpower of the individual over mere strength and skill, it tracks that racing movies would adopt some of that "Rocky" spirit. This month's "F1: The Movie," directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a racer who needs to find his mojo for the sport once again in a similar fashion to Rocky Balboa. Using the "Rocky" films as an influence for a movie that dives headfirst into the world of Formula 1 racing would seem like a pretty novel idea. However, it turns out that not only has "F1" been beaten to the punch in this regard, but they were lapped by Rocky Balboa himself (who previously played a racer in one of his very first films). In 2001, Stallone wrote and starred in "Driven," a movie that bears more than a passing resemblance to "F1" in narrative, if not in style.