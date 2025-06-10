Sylvester Stallone Played A Hilarious Villain In This Pre-Rocky Cult Classic

Sylvester Stallone would charm his way to stardom as the underdog pugilist Rocky Balboa in 1976. But as Joe "Machine Gun" Viterbo, he was "the roughest tough guy of them all" — a gangster who drove a convertible outfitted with machine guns in the headlights, which he would use to mow down crowds of innocent people. That, coupled with the middling reviews for "Death Race 2000," didn't exactly endear audiences to Stallone in 1975 — not that it made much difference in the long run.

In the years since "Death Race," Stallone has steered well clear of villain roles and is clearly aware of his appeal as a good guy action star. He didn't venture into villainy again until 2003's "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," in which he played a former agent turned supervillain known as The Toymaker. That didn't exactly do much to convince the masses of his talent for playing the bad guy. Unlike Denzel Washington, who sparked controversy when he played an antagonist for the first time in 2001's "Training Day" before wowing audiences with his range, Stallone could never really pull off the whole bad guy thing — as evidenced by his performance in 2024's "Armor," which added another 0% Rotten Tomatoes score to Sly's filmography. Whatever else you think about it, then, "Death Race 2000" stands as Stallone's best villain performance.

Years later, Stallone's buddy and "Expendables" co-star Jason Statham starred in a 2008 remake of "Death Race 2000" directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. The film didn't fare too well critically and wasn't half as stupidly fun as the original. Perhaps a Stallone appearance might have added something to proceedings, but Joe "Machine Gun" Viterbo was killed off in the first movie, which would essentially make such a thing impossible. Considering the man has built a career out of being the likable leading man, that's probably for the best.

Interestingly enough, it seems Stallone wasn't quite as agreeable behind the scenes of "Death Race 2000" as you might think. According to the Telegraph, the actor kicked up a fuss over a scene in which he was required to reveal his rear end, forcing Roger Corman and his crew to compromise and throw a towel over his posterior. As much as "Death Race" wasn't Stallone's big break, he at least wasn't going to revisit his "The Party at Kitty and Stud's" days.