The 2024 Sylvester Stallone Crime Thriller With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

"Armor" is about armored security truck guard James Brody (Jason Patric), who is working with his son Cody (Josh Wiggins) when a group of thieves led by Rook (Stallone) attempt to rob the vehicle while it's stuck on a bridge. It's a pretty bare-bones idea that could work with the right cast and direction, but apparently, nothing really comes together.

According to Dennis Harvey's review at Variety, Stallone isn't a particularly compelling villain and he doesn't seem to enjoy playing a villain, which is kind of the pre-requisite. The more fun a villain is having, the more fun your movie is, generally, which means "Armor" just isn't much fun. Harvey also points out some plot flaws that appear in several other reviews, including the fact that no one ever calls the police and there's no tracker on the armored vehicle despite its high-value payload. He even compares it unfavorably to the final films of fellow action star Bruce Willis's career, noting that Stallone's performance feels phoned in and no one seems to be invested in "Armor."

The audience rating for "Armor" is a tiny bit better, with 32% of audience reviews being favorable toward the film, but reading through the 100+ user reviews is an exercise in vulgarity as many express their disappointment in even watching the film at all and wasting money on the rental cost. It's great that Stallone is stepping outside of his comfort zone a little bit and isn't just dropping another terrible "Expendables" sequel, but maybe he needs to be a tiny bit pickier with his roles.