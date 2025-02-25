The Halle Berry Horror Flop With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

When Halle Berry made her big-screen debut as the crack-addicted Vivian in the most harrowing section of Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever," she put the entire world on notice that she was going to be an actor first and a movie star second. Obviously, she would quickly learn early in her career to play the Hollywood game and accept thinly-written roles that asked her to do little more than look like one of the most breathtakingly beautiful people on the planet, but she never went more than a year or two without challenging herself. This was particularly difficult to do, given the dearth of complex roles being written for Black women at the time.

Berry was 10 years into her film acting career when she landed the role that would change everything for her. As Leticia Musgrove in Marc Forster's bleak 2001 drama "Monster's Ball," she summoned up a fierce symphony of heartbreak, fury, and romantic yearning. We knew Berry was a formidable talent, but her portrayal of Leticia was on another level. She was the favorite to take home the Oscar for Best Actress throughout most of that year's awards season, and when she won it felt like Berry's ascendance was complete. From this point forward, she'd exist in the same actor-star pantheon as Meryl Streep, Elizabeth Taylor, and Katharine Hepburn.

Frustratingly, however, Hollywood went right back to not knowing how to harness Berry's boundless talents after that. She then proceeded to play Pierce Brosnan's female sidekick Jinx in "Die Another Day" (the critically reviled Bond film that hastened the "Casino Royale" reboot), delivered a game performance in Matthew Kassovitz's mediocre horror flick "Gothika," and was squandered in the embarrassing box office flop "Catwoman." She eventually got to show off her acting chops opposite Benicio del Toro in "Things We Lost in the Fire," and earned decent reviews as a woman dealing with dissociative identity disorder in "Frankie & Alice," but neither movie gained awards traction. At the outset of the 2010s, Berry felt adrift. Alas, at the moment she desperately needed a hit, she starred in what remains the worst reviewed film of her career.