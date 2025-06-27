Every Main Squid Game Character Who Survives Season 3

This article contains major spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3.

In "Squid Game," the titular death match has never had more than one survivor (that we know of). Season 1 drove this point home to devastating effect, offering Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) an unwitting victory that leaves him utterly broken on the inside. The Netflix series' first cliffhanger highlights this innate brokenness, which quickly turns into justified rage when Gi-hun decides to commit his life to dismantling the games. This second chance comes around in season 2, where he is offered another chance to participate. But this time, he is armed with foreknowledge about the competition's battle royale-esque challenges and just how bloody they can get.

However, "Squid Game" doesn't take advantage of Gi-hun's unique position beyond the first "Red Light, Green Light" challenge, as it preoccupies itself with the exaggerated cruelty of the other participants, who emerge as unquestionably evil people instead of morally grey characters. Even the ones who do not let go of their humanity are unceremoniously killed off, including the fiercely protective Player 120/Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and the endearingly sweet Player 222/Jun-hee (Jo Yuri).

A mix of tragic injustice and arbitrary luck leads to the deaths of many, including Gi-hun, who sacrifices himself to ensure that Jun-hee's newborn child (the new Player 222) is the uncontested winner of the games. While the series leans heavily into depressive bleakness with Gi-hun's shocking death, the baby's hopeful fate proves there's still some sense of justice in this twisted world.

However, things are still fairly complicated, as some characters have uncertain futures despite the fact that they survive. Among them, there are those who survive by default, such as the guards stationed on the island. Apart from these secondary fates, here are the major characters who are alive by the end of "Squid Game" season 3, wherein almost all of them are offered a second chance at life.