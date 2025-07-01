Clint Eastwood Almost Starred In A Will Smith Sci-Fi Box Office Hit

It's not easy to make a name for yourself in the world of film and television, especially when everyone else is trying to do the same thing. Some talent, whether they be actors, writers, or filmmakers, get lucky in their first few projects, while others won't get to see the fruits of their industry labor until much further down the line. Clint Eastwood technically made his big screen debut in 1955 in an uncredited role in "Revenge of the Creature," yet kept finding himself in bit parts over the next few years. Even "Rawhide," the television western career gig that got his foot in the door, would take up seven and a half years of his life on CBS. But not only would the experience of starring in those eight seasons serve as a testing ground as for his directorial sensibilities, it would also prompt him to travel to Spain, where Eastwood would become one of cinema's most recognizable figures.

Once Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy made its way to the United States in the mid-'60s, Eastwood's true potential was revealed to the world in a star-making role for the ages as the MGM-marketed "Man With No Name." In the following decades, the Western star would break free from his ramrod constraints and become a constant fixture both in front of and behind the camera. Warner Bros. Discovery sabotaged his 40th directorial feature "Juror #2" and it still did great because he remains at the top of his game at 94 years old.

Eastwood has been a part of all sorts of genre work, from psychological thrillers ("Play Misty For Me") to Best Picture-winning revisionist Westerns ("Unforgiven") and everything in between. He can be a bit of a stickler in terms of being in control of what projects he involves himself in, with most of them being produced under the banner of his own production company. Once Eastwood got Malpaso Productions up and running, there were only two projects he appeared in that weren't produced under his watch: Wolfgang Petersen's exceptional 1993 political thriller "In the Line of Fire," and 1995's "Casper," in which he had a very small cameo.

It's fun to think about all of the "what if" scenarios he could have found himself in over the years. Eastwood was once considered for Don Murray's role in the 1956 Marilyn Monroe not-quite-musical dramedy "Bus Stop," but even more interestingly, there was once a possibility of Eastwood starring opposite Will Smith in the 1997 sci-fi action comedy "Men in Black."