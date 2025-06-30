Taylor Sheridan's Mayor Of Kingstown Plans Signal A Bright Future For The Series

A satisfying conclusion is something that eludes a lot of popular television shows in the modern era (as it has for decades at this point), and that fact is something that makes viewers actively nervous as a long-running show gets closer to the end of its run. It's taken for granted that there's a less than 50 percent chance of "sticking the landing," a term this writer mildly detests, and that's probably true because of the massive number of factors that can hamper a creative project's success. Taylor Sheridan has a roadmap for his ever-evolving catalogue of TV shows, and his plans for "Mayor of Kingstown" should have longtime viewers feeling energized for the future of the Paramount+ show because of the careful considerations the creator has taken every step of the way.

"Mayor of Kingstown" is a joint project headed by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, and the second man in that sentence just had an interview with ScreenRant where he discussed their relationship as they head into the future of the show. Dillon made it clear that Sheridan has been a massive force in his life professionally and personally, guiding his development as a storyteller through mentorship and coaching all this time. As their bond developed, the scope of a project like "Mayor of Kingstown" took shape. The co-creator explained that the "Yellowstone" architect apparently has seven seasons' worth of story to tell with Jeremy Renner and this growing franchise, which is going to perk up the ears of any fans that have been watching the first three seasons of the story on Paramount+.

Dillon began, "He's coached me, this was the first thing he ever wrote, and he was my acting coach. He coached me on 100 episodes of TV, and we would talk about this all the time. And when we first mapped it out, he's the king at knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros." The co-creator continued, laughing, "And he has an ending for it in season 7. Whether it goes that far or that's where we get [who knows], but he has an ending and everyone knows about it, the broad strokes. And when you talk to him, he will tell you in detail. So, our goal is to get to that season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it."