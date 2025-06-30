Taylor Sheridan's Mayor Of Kingstown Plans Signal A Bright Future For The Series
A satisfying conclusion is something that eludes a lot of popular television shows in the modern era (as it has for decades at this point), and that fact is something that makes viewers actively nervous as a long-running show gets closer to the end of its run. It's taken for granted that there's a less than 50 percent chance of "sticking the landing," a term this writer mildly detests, and that's probably true because of the massive number of factors that can hamper a creative project's success. Taylor Sheridan has a roadmap for his ever-evolving catalogue of TV shows, and his plans for "Mayor of Kingstown" should have longtime viewers feeling energized for the future of the Paramount+ show because of the careful considerations the creator has taken every step of the way.
"Mayor of Kingstown" is a joint project headed by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, and the second man in that sentence just had an interview with ScreenRant where he discussed their relationship as they head into the future of the show. Dillon made it clear that Sheridan has been a massive force in his life professionally and personally, guiding his development as a storyteller through mentorship and coaching all this time. As their bond developed, the scope of a project like "Mayor of Kingstown" took shape. The co-creator explained that the "Yellowstone" architect apparently has seven seasons' worth of story to tell with Jeremy Renner and this growing franchise, which is going to perk up the ears of any fans that have been watching the first three seasons of the story on Paramount+.
Dillon began, "He's coached me, this was the first thing he ever wrote, and he was my acting coach. He coached me on 100 episodes of TV, and we would talk about this all the time. And when we first mapped it out, he's the king at knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros." The co-creator continued, laughing, "And he has an ending for it in season 7. Whether it goes that far or that's where we get [who knows], but he has an ending and everyone knows about it, the broad strokes. And when you talk to him, he will tell you in detail. So, our goal is to get to that season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it."
Taylor Sheridan's seven season plan for Mayor of Kingstown signal a bright future for the series
While "Mayor of Kingstown" might not be confirmed to run seven seasons at this point, the popular show was already renewed for season 4, so it's not outlandish to believe that the Jeremy Renner vehicle could end up getting it over the finish line. American crime thrillers have probably never been more popular than in the streaming era, and audiences don't seem to care if the threats are real or imagined, as long as there's a slightly complicated good guy chasing antagonists around with some explosions and gunplay thrown in for good measure! But, there's even more reason to be optimistic about the future of the show because Jeremy Renner seems open to playing this role for as long as possible.
Renner plays Michael McLusky in the Paramount+ show; his character is the lynchpin for viewers following all the drama in Kingstown, and his presence is fairly crucial for everything in the show. As you may know, the Marvel star was involved in a horrific snowplow accident in 2023, and had a long road back to being able to walk during his recovery. However, that hasn't stopped him from returning and filming another season of "Mayor of Kingstown," which is an encouraging sign, and he's already posted on Instagram that he's excited for people to see the upcoming season. Renner told Happy Sad Confused that the past couple of years have been a literal struggle to feel good enough to get out there and complete these jobs because of all the trouble from the accident. The actor said, "I feel like I have a lot more personality on set or just in life. It's not just 100% focus on just getting physicality, getting feeling terrible. You know, it takes a lot of mental attention to every joint. It was a lot."
Mayor of Kingstown continues full-steam ahead toward a massive conclusion
With all of this in mind, you have to feel pretty good about Mayor of Kingstown gliding into the homestretch of its run. With season 4 already in the can and a lot of momentum behind the show from multiple corners, viewers can feel optimistic about a possible three additional seasons on Paramount+ at this rate. CBS and Paramount have a great working relationship with the creative team, even though there are some snags with power struggles that need to be noted here, they're clearly not going to abandon "Mayor of Kingstown" in the immediate future.
One thing fans should keep an eye on as the seasons progress is if Paramount makes the decision to air "Mayor of Kingstown" over broadcast like they did for "Tulsa King," because that would signal that the Sheridan program is getting an even bigger push than it had before. As CBS goes through even more evolution in the streaming era, they've tried a lot of different things to goose viewership of terrestrial TV in the ensuing years, and some things have worked, like putting out shows that were originally made for their streamer onto the good old CBS programming lineup. So, if we ever see "Mayor of Kingstown" hit the network, you'll know that we're definitely going to get to that seventh season, and maybe, if we're lucky, a fun ending to a show millions of people out there love.