Mayor Of Kingstown Season 4 Gets An Exciting Update From Jeremy Renner

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Paramount+ crime thriller "Mayor of Kingstown" depicts the grim realities of the small prison industry city of Kingstown, Michigan. Here, the town's most powerful operator and unofficial "mayor" Mike McClusky (Jeremy Renner) supervises the everyday proceedings of the town's deeply criminal populace and settles the many disputes among its factions.

"Mayor of Kingstown" was a decade in the making for Sheridan and Dillon (who also plays Ian Ferguson on the show), but when it got off the ground in 2021, its new seasons have graced the streaming platform fairly reliably. The show ended its third season with the thrilling season finale episode "Comeuppance" on August 4, 2024, so fans may have found themselves wondering when season 4 will arrive. Fortunately, Renner himself has now addressed this issue with an interesting production update on Instagram: