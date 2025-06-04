Mayor Of Kingstown Season 4 Gets An Exciting Update From Jeremy Renner
Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Paramount+ crime thriller "Mayor of Kingstown" depicts the grim realities of the small prison industry city of Kingstown, Michigan. Here, the town's most powerful operator and unofficial "mayor" Mike McClusky (Jeremy Renner) supervises the everyday proceedings of the town's deeply criminal populace and settles the many disputes among its factions.
"Mayor of Kingstown" was a decade in the making for Sheridan and Dillon (who also plays Ian Ferguson on the show), but when it got off the ground in 2021, its new seasons have graced the streaming platform fairly reliably. The show ended its third season with the thrilling season finale episode "Comeuppance" on August 4, 2024, so fans may have found themselves wondering when season 4 will arrive. Fortunately, Renner himself has now addressed this issue with an interesting production update on Instagram:
"It's OFFICIAL !! Season 4 complete !! Thank you to the cast and crew and most importantly ... the FANS — this season will be worth the wait I promise."
It's a miracle that Jeremy Renner is still making Mayor of Kingstown
That's a wrap on filming "Mayor of Kingstown" season 4, then — so while there's still a while before the show's new episodes will arrive, at least they're coming. Not all that long ago, this didn't seem like a given. The show revolves heavily around its star, and on January 1, 2023, Renner was seriously injured in a snow plowing accident that left him with a laundry list of almost impossibly grievous injuries.
Fortunately, the actor recovered, and went back to work to film "Mayor of Kingstown" season 3 in January 2024. Though his path back to being able to move in a way he needs to in order to portray Mike McClusky (along with other characters, including one we'll see when Renner appears in the upcoming "Knives Out" movie "Wake Up Dead Man") was painful and difficult, his enthusiastic Instagram post about "Mayor of Kingstown" season 4 drawing ever nearer is yet another example of the actor's enduring vitality.