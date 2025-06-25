Arnold Schwarzenegger Named The Worst Terminator Movie (And His Choice Isn't Surprising)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One could argue that if someone was to make a Mount Rushmore of beloved science fiction movies, director James Cameron's 1984 classic smash hit "The Terminator" should be on it. Heck, there are quite a few people who would argue that "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" should be on it as well. The films helped define Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, cementing him as an all-time great action star. It's a franchise that includes some of the greatest cinematic sci-fi works ever produced, but it also includes some not-so-great entries. But which one does Schwarzenegger like the least?

On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, an audience member asked Schwarzenegger at what point which of the "Terminator" movies he felt was the worst. The former governor of California didn't sit on the fence or pretend like he enjoyed them all. He made it clear, though in a good-natured way, that 2009's "Terminator Salvation" was his least favorite of the bunch. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I would say the worst was probably the No. 4, because that was done during the time I was governor [of California] and I was not in it...How do you do a Terminator movie without me being in the Terminator movie? It doesn't make any sense."

"I called immediately," Schwarzenegger joked when asked if he made any calls to the production. "I said, 'I'm going to pass a law forbidding [filmmakers] to do movies that suck!"

For what it's worth, Schwarzenegger previously said that "Terminator Salvation" sucked back in 2015. He's certainly not alone in thinking so. Everyone has strong opinions on this series, but one would be hard-pressed to find a fan that would put up a huge fight with the man who brought the T-800 to life. Put as nicely as possible, this is not a well-regarded movie.