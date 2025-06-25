Arnold Schwarzenegger Named The Worst Terminator Movie (And His Choice Isn't Surprising)
One could argue that if someone was to make a Mount Rushmore of beloved science fiction movies, director James Cameron's 1984 classic smash hit "The Terminator" should be on it. Heck, there are quite a few people who would argue that "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" should be on it as well. The films helped define Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, cementing him as an all-time great action star. It's a franchise that includes some of the greatest cinematic sci-fi works ever produced, but it also includes some not-so-great entries. But which one does Schwarzenegger like the least?
On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, an audience member asked Schwarzenegger at what point which of the "Terminator" movies he felt was the worst. The former governor of California didn't sit on the fence or pretend like he enjoyed them all. He made it clear, though in a good-natured way, that 2009's "Terminator Salvation" was his least favorite of the bunch. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I would say the worst was probably the No. 4, because that was done during the time I was governor [of California] and I was not in it...How do you do a Terminator movie without me being in the Terminator movie? It doesn't make any sense."
"I called immediately," Schwarzenegger joked when asked if he made any calls to the production. "I said, 'I'm going to pass a law forbidding [filmmakers] to do movies that suck!"
For what it's worth, Schwarzenegger previously said that "Terminator Salvation" sucked back in 2015. He's certainly not alone in thinking so. Everyone has strong opinions on this series, but one would be hard-pressed to find a fan that would put up a huge fight with the man who brought the T-800 to life. Put as nicely as possible, this is not a well-regarded movie.
Terminator Salvation was a turning point for the franchise
Directed by McG and starring Christian Bale, who was fresh off of starring in the $1 billion hit "The Dark Knight," Paramount Pictures had reason to be optimistic about "Salvation," which takes place entirely in the future, rather than going back to the past like most of the "Terminator" movies. Unfortunately, it didn't leave a good impression on critics or audiences at the time, and is remembered best for Bale's infamous on-set tirade more than for the movie itself.
"Salvation" flopped at the box office, pulling in $371 million worldwide against a hulking $200 million budget. It made far less than 2003's "Rise of the Machines" ($433 million), and the series would reset itself again in 2015 with "Terminator Genisys," which was also not met with kind reviews but performed far better commercially thanks in no small part to Schwarzenegger's return.
That movie didn't receive a direct sequel. Instead, "Deadpool" director Tim Miller once again retconned the series continuity with "Terminator: Dark Fate." Though 2019's "Dark Fate" earned the best reviews for the series since "T2," it failed to garner much love at the box office. Instead, the franchise has shifted to television with the well-regarded "Terminator Zero" anime premiering on Netflix in 2024.
"It's a great thorn in my side, because I wish we could have reinvigorated that, and unfortunately during production you could tell that wasn't happening," Bale said in 2018 regarding "Terminator Salvation" and his regret in choosing to do the movie. "It's a great shame." The actor also revealed at the time that he had turned down the movie multiple times before he was finally convinced to sign on.
