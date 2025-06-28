5 Essential Rachel Sennott Movies & TV Shows You Need To Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rachel Sennott is the funniest young woman working in Hollywood right now. (And I don't just say that out of Irish Catholic Connecticuter solidarity.) Sennott has the "sardonic Zillennial girl" market cornered, but she's just as capable of loud, ridiculous, hyperactive comedy as she is at Daria-esque, bitter observational snark. No matter what comedy set Sennott is performing, she's hilarious.

First breaking out as a stand-up and Twitter comedian, Sennott has used her fame to build an acting career, from web series to television to movies. Some of her more high-profile projects, such as the short-lived HBO series "The Idol" and the 2024 film "Saturday Night," use her only as a supporting player. But the most memorable films she's appeared in typically have her in a leading part; that's not a coincidence. I curse that the 2023 live script reading of "Jennifer's Body" (starring Sennott as Jennifer and Ella Purnell as Needy) wasn't streamed for the public. Sennott is also currently developing a comedy TV series, starring herself, for HBO, but no word on when that is coming out yet.

In the meantime, what Rachel Sennott films and TV shows can (and should) you watch to get the best taste of what she has to offer the movies? Allow me to be your guide.