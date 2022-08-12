Bodies Bodies Bodies Star Rachel Sennott On Anxiety And Toxic Friendships [Interview]

Halina said she had you and the rest of the cast watch "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" How did that influence you?

Well, that movie is really about these characters delving into madness and all of the action is verbal, so in the same way, it's kind of words as weapons. For me, that was a big clue of how this movie would play out, because the paranoia and the things that we're suppressing about each other and our feelings all come out, and there are actual weapons in this movie, but the words become weapons as well.

All heightened by the booze and the drugs.

I think my character is definitely one of the drunkest and the highest. It just amped up the intensity of everything, where I was like, "Everything is already scary, everything's already loud and dark." So I think all of that kind of peaking at certain points, like the scene where I accused Bee of things — I don't want to give away spoilers, but you know what I'm talking about. At that point, I think I can look and say, "These things have happened, this is how I feel, and I'm still high, I'm going to tweak out," without ever playing into it too much where it seems not real or comical to a point that's almost not funny. You know what I mean? Always keeping it grounded.

Was it a fine line between that and broad comedy?

Yeah. Halina is so amazing and I think she just directed us to always be 100%, dropped in, be committed, be real, always be on the side of your character. Never be making a joke about them, never be in on the joke. I think that really helped nail the tone of the comedy.

Is it true that at times you and some of the actors had no idea where the camera was in the dark?

You never knew where the camera was going to be, and at a certain point, you forgot about it. Jasper Wolf, the DP, he really gets in there, and he's on you, and then he is on you, and then he's on the glass on the floor, and he is moving around. So it becomes very active. He almost becomes a character in the scene, and then it all starts to feel very real and you can just move in the space. There a lot of scenes where they're having an argument over here, I'm having a little bit of White Claw — it feels very natural and very real.

And very funny. As a stand-up comedian, how does timing jokes in front of a camera compare to on a stage?

I think the similarity is that comedy comes from truth. I don't think I'll ever be as funny as I was when I was deeply devastated going through a break-up. My stand-up will never be as good: I was so broken and it was all very raw. I think that the same thing is true for acting and film, where the comedy comes from the truth. You are playing the character, you're not playing the joke. I think the difference is, sometimes for comedy on stage, you polish it to a point where you hit the same rhythm every time. For film, I think the rhythm has to come out different for it to feel fresh, and there's different ways that a line can be funny depending on how you read it. You just want to read it so that it feels real.

What read as truthful to you when you read "Bodies Bodies Bodies?"

I think the dynamic of when Bee shows up and she's the outsider of this friend group, I think you just know that feeling when you feel like the outsider, or you're in the clique — and when you're in the clique, you know your role in the click. I see Alice instantly, early on, she's like, "Are you guys talking about me?" Because she's worried that people are talking about her and guess what? It turns out they are. So I think that is very true. Everyone's been a part of a toxic friend group or friend dynamic before. So I think that's something that people will really relate to and I definitely connected with.