Bodies Bodies Bodies Star Lee Pace On Making The Smartest Choice In The Movie [Interview]

You and Halina both have a lot of theater experience. She told me it was crucial experience for "Bodies Bodies Bodies." What about for yourself?

From our very first conversation, and she's an actress as well, we were instantly speaking the same language. I've done a lot of theater. She's done a lot of theater. So I found we were just talking about this movie, talking about the character that I was going to play, talking about the dynamics across the board, using the same terms and really on the same page. I think it was because of our theater backgrounds, because as you know, there's no Freddy Krueger, there's no big evil force, ghosts or anything like that, that's causing the mayhem. It's just these characters, and the chaos that is evident in their dynamics and in their own kind of inner demons as they kind of clash up against each other in this night that just escalates and becomes more and more violent and unhinged.

So it's all about those dynamics, and Halina, she knew her subject in this film scene to scene, character to character, in such a detailed way that between takes, I watched her go around and give everyone extraordinarily specific notes so that when we did the take again, all of those character dynamics were heightened. All of the characters were even more individuated and specific and the triggers it caused all around were extra-heightened because of it. I give so much of the success of this film to Halina, because she had that touch with directing all of these actors.

I feel like a lot of times when you watch a movie like this that has a cast of actors who are roughly the same age, me excluded, everyone kind of becomes the same in a way. They take on a very similar way of speaking. There's a kind of commonality between all the characters. It's not like that with this. I watched the movie again last night, and I was just so impressed with how specific each of the characters were, and in not a stereotypical way. Their anxieties were specific, their triggers were specific. The way they handled the trauma was specific.