Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Halina Reijn On Her Inspirations And Lighting With Cell Phones [Interview]

With the house and all these characters coming in and out of the picture, were you relying a lot on your education and experience in theater?

I think it really helped me to decide at a certain moment, because it is only my second film. Of course, coming to the U.S. was very intimidating like, "Oh my God, I have to prove myself here in another language." I only did "Instinct," and that totally came out of my own crazy brain. Then I did a TV show, "Red Light," that came out of my crazy brain. So I was just not used to working with an idea that wasn't originally mine. When I decided to totally make it my own, and be unapologetic about that, I wanted it to be about group behavior, and I want it to be primal, and are we beasts or are we civilized? Is the killer inside of us or outside of us?

All those elements really make me feel so liberated once I accepted, "Okay, I'm just going to take this idea about young people and a game, and I'm going to totally create it into something that I would want to see." Even though hopefully funny, at the same time, I hope there's also a darker undercurrent about human nature and who are we in this day and age of technology? How do we communicate, and how do we exclude people, and include people, cancel culture and all of those things that we're struggling with on a daily basis?

Your first American movie is very American.

I know. I think also, us getting Sarah DeLappe to work on the script with me was amazing, and she is, of course, very American. She is from the same background as me, coming from the theater. She's a playwright. I think our combination, we were talking about it yesterday, actually, at the premiere, it was really love at first sight. I think I was so aware of me coming from a totally different culture, and going to make a movie about, a little bit, the class differences in the U.S. In the research, actually, I thought that was the horror to me. I realized if I would've been born here, my life would've probably taken a very different route, because I grew up with hippie parents.

They thought it was really cool to not have any money. They didn't like money, but I had access to everything, because that's just the socialist government that we still have. Here, of course, I find out that you can't really easily access education like that, and that still is in effect. To me, I'm like, "Are you kidding me?" But that is, of course, a very important theme in our film, and in that sense, it is very American.

Which is why Bee (Maria Bakalova) feels like the right protagonist. Most people will identify with her. You can feel really out of place among the rich and in a house like that.

Yeah, absolutely, and the level of the gap between rich and poor worldwide is growing so crazy. You see when we were scouting the house, I mean, I saw some metaphors for greed, and these mansions are just insane. I think we all feel sometimes this feeling of being an alien and not belonging, or with whatever group, whether it's a religious movement, or a political group, or a sports club, or a group of friends, and groups are just intimidating and scary. Of course Bee thinks, "Oh my God, they're all so beautiful, and they talk so fast, and they're so funny and ironic, and I don't know what to do." But at the same time, within half an hour, we find out that they're all lost, and they're all lonely, and they all hate themselves. They all have a very complicated relationship with their own body and their own soul.

For me, the horror of this movie is the idea of, people don't think about you as much as you think they do, but what if they do?

Yeah, I love that. To me, the horror is totally that, because of course, this is not a classical horror film at all. I feel the horror is like, to me, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" It was one of the films we watched as a group for the acting style. It is also a horror film. It's psychological horror, a couple almost destroying each other with a younger couple watching them. It's so exciting to watch, but it is mental horror. I feel mental horror is way more my horror than any other form of horror.

Yeah, that claustrophobia of, "Oh God, I'm stuck with these people."

Exactly, and that's actually even more scary, in a way. What I also find very telling is that at the very end Bee really wants to see a phone and is obsessed with the text messages. It's jealousy, it's like the green monster that comes out instead of, like, "Listen, there are dead bodies everywhere, let's talk about that." I think it's so human — in the face of death, in the face of war, in the face of people starving, we are all concerned with these small little things. I think that's just how we are. We are so, in that sense, also a little bit pathetic.