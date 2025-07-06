Andor's Creator Had One Condition For The Star Wars Show's Writers

"Andor" is the single greatest thing to happen to "Star Wars" since George Lucas let other people write and direct "The Empire Strikes Back." It is not only a meticulously written show, with an incredible cast, some of the best dialogue in television in the past decade, and genuinely stunning production design that looks as expensive as it was, but it is simply unlike anything else in the franchise.

Now, this last bit has been the source of some contention amongst fans. Some consider the tonal, visual, and narrative departure from the rest of the franchise in "Andor" to be a bad thing; that because "Andor" doesn't feel like "Star Wars," it damages the rest of the franchise and it should have just lost the "Star Wars" moniker. Except, as our own Jeremy Mathai so eloquently put it, the actual biggest strength of "Andor" is that "it represents the purest distillation of George Lucas' core ethos yet," and it is the show that best understands "Star Wars." This is the "Star Wars" title that most explicitly captures George Lucas' allegory for the Vietnamese resistance against the U.S. empire of the original trilogy, features the franchise's first use of the word "genocide," and is a show that is all about the reality of fighting an oppressive empire.

Much like Christopher Nolan's unfamiliarity with comic books allowed him to approach his Batman trilogy from an outsider's perspective and deliver a stunning piece of superhero filmmaking, Tony Gilroy's outsider's perspective and refusal to be chained to canon and the larger franchise is the secret sauce of "Andor." Indeed, it was even his biggest condition for his writers.