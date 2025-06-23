How 28 Years Later Channels The Last Of Us And Zack Snyder

This article contains spoilers for "28 Years Later."

It may sound strange — for those of us who lived through it, it's strange to remember — but back before "28 Days Later" was released in 2002 in the UK (and 2003 in the US), the zombie subgenre was all but dead. Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have been stipulating that the creatures they created are not technically zombies since the film's release, yet the film's rage virus operates in a highly similar fashion to the version of the zombie created and popularized by George A. Romero in 1968's "Night of the Living Dead." While the subgenre of zombie films never entirely ceased after the release of Romero's first movie, it experienced a lull during the 1990s, as genre filmmakers eschewed the typical tropes inherent in the subgenre in favor of experimentation, as seen in films like "Dead Alive," "Cemetery Man," and "My Boyfriend's Back." So, despite its own distinctions from zombie lore, "28 Days Later" for all intents and purposes revitalized the so-called traditional apocalyptic zombie film.

The cultural impact of "28 Days Later" became widespread and significant fairly quickly. Although the "Resident Evil" games had spun off a feature film version also released in 2002, it was Boyle's movie that seemed to have the more immediate influence, as just a few years later in 2004, Zach Snyder's "Dawn of the Dead" remake and Edgar Wright's Romero homage "Shaun of the Dead" were released, causing enough of a stir that Romero himself came back for a new zombie trilogy beginning with 2005's "Land of the Dead." Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's "The Walking Dead" began its legendary run as a comic book in October of 2003, spawning the TV series of the same name, which ran for 11 seasons and still has spin-off shows of its own on the air today. Maybe the zombie renaissance was always going to happen, but "28 Days Later" undoubtedly kicked it off.

As a nod to this legacy as well as an homage to all the genre-defining work that it helped inspire, the newest installment, "28 Years Later," sees Boyle and Garland referencing a few zombie (or zombie-adjacent) films, games, and shows that have been made in the 23 year gap between "Days" and "Years," and these include Snyder's zombie films as well as the video game and HBO sensation "The Last of Us."