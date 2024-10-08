The Zack Snyder Horror Movie Scene Stephen King Called 'Genius Perfected'

Say what you will about Zack Snyder's recent movies, but in 2004 his film career got off to a strong start. His debut movie "Dawn of the Dead," a remake of George Romero's 1978 film of the same title, received largely positive reviews and earned over $100 million at the box office against its $26 million budget. The movie even caught the attention of horror legend Stephen King; in his nonfiction book "Danse Macabre," he described the movie's opening scene as "genius perfected," and argued that it "begins with one of the best opening sequences of a horror film ever made."

"Ana (the gifted actress and director Sarah Polley) is relaxing in bed with her husband, Luis, when they are visited by the cute little skate-girl who lives next door," King wrote. "When Luis goes to see what she wants, cute little skate-girl tears his throat open, turning him into a zombie ... and in the Snyder version, the zombies move fast. (Romero never liked that part, but it works.)"

Not only does this movie introduce running zombies — which weren't completely unheard of in the zombie genre, but definitely not included in Romero's original — but bite victims transform at an accelerated speed too. It takes no less than a minute for Luis to become a zombie, chasing Ana out of her bedroom and making her climb out of her bathroom window. As King describes it:

"Through a miracle of inspired editing (just when did she pick up those car keys, for instance?), Ana is able to escape, first into a neighborhood that's become a slaughterhouse, and finally into the countryside (with a handy mall nearby). I'd argue that the most effective terror sequences are either the result of instinct or pure accident rather than screenwriting or direction, and that's the case here."

It's a fast-paced, chaotic sequence, one that gives both Ana and the audience barely any time to breathe. We're made to imagine just how utterly overwhelming it'd be to go from sleeping peacefully in your bed to being chased by your zombified husband in under two minutes; it grants a ton of audience goodwill towards Ana as she somehow adapts to the situation without having a full-on meltdown. The audience's immediate attachment to Ana is vital because, as King explains, it feels totally plausible the movie might kill her off.