How Diego Luna Feels About Rogue One's Ending After Andor

Not to sound like a broken record, but "Andor" is the best thing to happen to "Star Wars" in over 40 years. It's a masterpiece of a television show, one with a great ensemble of actors, meticulous production design (the kind that puts the show's multi-million-dollar budget to fantastic use), and a beautifully written story about the human cost of fighting fascism and the crucial individuals that history erases.

Arguably, however, the show's greatest magic trick is how it manages to remain a consistently thrilling and unpredictable while also serving as a prequel to a prequel. Creator Tony Gilroy and his team deftly avoid the common prequel pitfalls (like spending too much time on unnecessary cameos), and when they do explain things from previous "Star Wars" titles (like the origins of the best line from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), they do so in a way that adds real gravitas and tragedy to what's come before, as opposed to merely shoehorning an origin story in for the sake of it.

Indeed, like the best prequels, "Andor" re-contextualizes the events in older projects, in the process adding so much to "Rogue One" that it almost feels a new movie if you watch it after seeing "Andor" season 2. Whether it's Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) motivation, the actions of Rebel Command, or even Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) paranoia, much of the film takes on a whole new meaning now.

That's what Luna thinks, anyway. Speaking with Collider, the actor observed that Cassian's journey in season 2, particularly where it concerns his relationship with Bix (Adria Arjona), adds a lot of context to his sacrifice in "Rogue One." As the actor put it: