Andor Creator Explains Why He Chose To End The Series With That Final Shot

Rebellions are built on hope — the hope that you've watched up to episode 12 of "Andor" season 2, because there are heavy spoilers ahead.

"Star Wars" is a sandbox that can support a wide variety of stories and tones, from the child-friendly whimsy of "Skeleton Crew" to the darker morality tale of "The Bad Batch." And yet, there is nothing quite like "Andor" in the galaxy far, far away. It's at times hard to look at what showrunner Tony Gilroy and his team have accomplished and think it is part of the same universe as George Lucas' original space fantasy. Sure, both focus on the Empire, the Rebellion, and have stormtroopers, but "Andor" is by far the darkest, most harrowing and heart-wrenching thing we've ever seen in "Star Wars."

Throughout 12 episodes, season 2 of "Andor" showcased the human cost of fighting fascism, the epic sacrifices made in the name of freedom, and how messy that can be. The Rebel Alliance is no longer just a purely good faction of freedom fighters, but a morally complex and nuanced coalition of many groups with their own goals and ideals. It's an alliance that was willing to erase arguably its biggest contributor for the sake of good PR, which abandoned allies, and was too cowardly to fight until individuals took matters into their own hands.

With such a dark show, especially one that builds up to the start of "Rogue One" — a movie where all the main characters die — it would be easy for "Andor" to end on a depressing note. Thankfully, Tony Gilroy knows better, and the show ends up with a rather heartwarming scene: Bix (Adria Arjona) back on Mina-Rau, with her and Cassian's child on her arms.

/Film's Ben Pearson spoke with Tony Gilroy about the making of season 2, and touched on the decision to end the series this way. "I had to end on something hopeful. I knew I did," Gilroy said, explaining: