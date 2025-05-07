Andor Season 2 Gives Rogue One's Best Line A Devastating Origin

"Rebellions are built on hope" is probably the single best line in "Rogue One," a poignant, emotionally-charged line that ends up being what lights the spark that fuels the Battle of Scarif and gives the Rebellion its first victory. There was no need to explain that line, or give it any added context, but nevertheless that's what happens in episode 8 of "Andor."

Advertisement

In the episode, Diego Luna's Cassian Andor heads to Ghorman to try and assassinate Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) out of revenge for what happened on Ferrix. Realizing the danger the people of Ghorman are in, and how hard it is to even get a clean shot of Dedra, Cassian decides to abort the mission and get the hell off of the planet. On his way out, Cassian turns into Thela (Stefan Crepon), the hotel clerk who explained the history of the first Ghorman massacre to Cassian. Cassian wishes Thela good luck, recognizing the signs that Ghorman is on its way to ending up like Ferrix did, to which Thela simply replies, "Rebellions are built on hope."

It's a simple, brief nod, but one that speaks volumes about the kind of show "Andor" is, and a nod that makes both this show, Cassian's arc, and "Rogue One" better than they were before. Cassian tells that line to Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) at a time when he's fully committed himself to the Rebellion beyond any doubt, after all. To see that he first heard the phrase while still having doubts about his place in the Rebellion, and to have him hear that phrase from a guy who already survived a massacre by the Empire and is about to experience the genocide of his entire people, is both heartbreaking, rousing, and goosebumps-worthy. The moment recontextualizes Cassian saying that line in "Rogue One," adding yet another layer of tragedy to the character and his relationship to the Rebellion. The line was already great, but now? It might be one of the most important in all of "Star Wars."

Advertisement