Why Bix Left Cassian In Andor Season 2, According To Adria Arjona
"Andor" is officially over, and the future of "Star Wars" is disconcerting. Still, we'll always have that wonderful month when the internet was filled with not just theories but also a profound appreciation for the boldness of Tony Gilroy and his team's efforts in "Andor" (that and a plethora of memes that lightened the mood every week after yet another heartbreaking set of episodes).
Indeed, "Andor" season 2 was both a masterpiece and arguably the greatest "Star Wars" project ever, as well as one of the best TV shows of the 2020s, period. It was also a season of tragedy in which we watched as the Rebel Alliance was formed and swiftly erased its founding father from history. And though we witnessed the death of many a fan-favorite character to boot, one of season 2's most heart-breaking moments didn't actually involve anyone dying. Rather, it was when Bix (Adria Arjona) broke up with Cassian (Diego Luna) over, essentially, email in episode 9, only to get one final glimpse of her in the series finale (where we see her carrying her and Cassian's child back on Mina-Rau).
This breakup has been a source of much debate amongst fans, particularly when it comes to the question of whether Bix knew she was pregnant at the time she left Cassian or not. In an interview with Collider, Arjona addressed the debate and confirmed Bix did, in fact, know about her pregnancy when she left Cassian and Yavin IV behind. "Cassian is willing to give up everything for Bix, and Bix knows that. That's how important Bix is for Cassian," Arjona explained. "It's a big sacrifice that she makes, a big love sacrifice not only for what's best for Cassian but also for what's best for the Rebellion."
"She says it: 'I choose rebellion.' But ultimately, she's choosing the future of her family and the future of the galaxy that she's going to raise this child in," Arjona added. "It's a big mother instinct that kicks in. I don't know how she would have made that decision otherwise."
Bix's sacrifice speaks to what Andor is all about
What makes Bix's sacrifice in leaving Cassian and the Rebellion behind — remember, she was in the fight long before Cassian even began thinking of resisting the Empire — is that it encapsulates the core idea of "Andor." Her leaving Cassian so he doesn't have anything to lose and can become the Rebel leader he's destined to be (and, with Arjona being a Latina, the inclusion of a Force healer and spiritualism influencing Bix's decision in this story arc felt perfect) made for a beautifully tragic romance. And yet, it is specifically the knowledge that Bix is sacrificing her future with Cassian and her own idealism for the sake of her unborn child that's possibly the most powerful idea in the whole season.
"Rebellions are built on hope" was already the best line in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" before "Andor" gave it an origin story, but its inclusion in season 2 turned it into the central idea of the season. It's not enough to fight the Empire for the sake of revenge or to stand up for what's right and stop the atrocities being committed today, it also has to be about creating a better tomorrow. Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, for example, was so obsessed with destroying the Empire he never anticipated the Rebellion he was building would leave him behind. Similarly, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) only cared about revenge for what was done to his home planet and couldn't see past his fight. Even the Rebel command cared so much about restoring the Republic that they seemingly forgot just how divided and corrupt the organization had become prior to its downfall. It's no wonder the New Republic didn't last very long, paving the way for the First Order.
Likewise, everyone in "Andor" is so preoccupied with fighting the Empire today they can't think of what tomorrow will look like or what all their sacrifices will be for. Bix knowing she is with child and walking away so Cassian can do his job while she is at a safe distance from the fighting is exactly what the entirety of "Andor" has been for. All the sacrifices, all the fighting is for this: the future that Cassian and Bix's child will see. They burnt their life for a sunrise they knew they wouldn't see, but that their children will.
"Andor' is currently streaming on Disney+.