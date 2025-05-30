Why Bix Left Cassian In Andor Season 2, According To Adria Arjona

"Andor" is officially over, and the future of "Star Wars" is disconcerting. Still, we'll always have that wonderful month when the internet was filled with not just theories but also a profound appreciation for the boldness of Tony Gilroy and his team's efforts in "Andor" (that and a plethora of memes that lightened the mood every week after yet another heartbreaking set of episodes).

Indeed, "Andor" season 2 was both a masterpiece and arguably the greatest "Star Wars" project ever, as well as one of the best TV shows of the 2020s, period. It was also a season of tragedy in which we watched as the Rebel Alliance was formed and swiftly erased its founding father from history. And though we witnessed the death of many a fan-favorite character to boot, one of season 2's most heart-breaking moments didn't actually involve anyone dying. Rather, it was when Bix (Adria Arjona) broke up with Cassian (Diego Luna) over, essentially, email in episode 9, only to get one final glimpse of her in the series finale (where we see her carrying her and Cassian's child back on Mina-Rau).

This breakup has been a source of much debate amongst fans, particularly when it comes to the question of whether Bix knew she was pregnant at the time she left Cassian or not. In an interview with Collider, Arjona addressed the debate and confirmed Bix did, in fact, know about her pregnancy when she left Cassian and Yavin IV behind. "Cassian is willing to give up everything for Bix, and Bix knows that. That's how important Bix is for Cassian," Arjona explained. "It's a big sacrifice that she makes, a big love sacrifice not only for what's best for Cassian but also for what's best for the Rebellion."

"She says it: 'I choose rebellion.' But ultimately, she's choosing the future of her family and the future of the galaxy that she's going to raise this child in," Arjona added. "It's a big mother instinct that kicks in. I don't know how she would have made that decision otherwise."