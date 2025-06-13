Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Doesn't Consider A Key Rogue One Relationship Canon

This article contains spoilers for the end of "Andor" season 2.

The gap between "Andor" seasons 1 and 2 left plenty of space for fans to theorize as to what the second installment of the "Star Wars" series might bring. And while it was always pretty clear that Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) would continue to play a major role in the story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), many might not have guessed just how central their romance arc would be to "Andor" season 2. Cassian's relationship with Bix is, in many ways, the emotional core of the season, and by extension, the show, exploring how two people caught in impossible circumstances can make both devastating decisions and unbreakable bonds.

The end of "Andor" season 2 sees Bix safely escape the violence of the war against the Empire, and also that she gave birth to a child with Cassian. It's a beautiful moment, but one that may have surprised fans who had previously read romantic implications in Cassian's relationship with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in "Rogue One."

Showrunner Tony Gilroy, who led major rewrites and reshoots on "Rogue One," recently acknowledged that fact in an interview with Collider. "I felt bad for the people who had invested so much time in the fan fiction and stuff like that," Gilroy said. "It's not considered canon, and it's not something I have to pay attention to, legally, within the order, but people worked hard on that stuff, and it meant a lot to them," he explained. "You don't want to trample on somebody's flower garden, you know? But I have to do what I have to do."