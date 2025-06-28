We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's just something about crime movies that not only continues to thrill audiences but has an appeal that transcends borders and cultures. Whether it's wish fulfillment stories that follow rebellious protagonists defying the law or capers that pack plenty of brutal action, the crime genre is an enduringly cathartic one. From police procedurals to stylish heist flicks with a noted escapist flair, there is a lot of variety and nuance within the genre, more than just the mob movies that it's normally associated with.

Simply put, we love crime movies and the genre is one that dates back to the earliest days of the cinematic medium. With so many iconic films to choose from, we narrowed it down to the best, through both their quality and expansive influence. With further ado, here are the 15 best crime movies of all time ranked.