Highest 2 Lowest Trailer: Spike Lee's Akira Kurosawa Remake Looks Extremely Cool

It's been nearly 20 years, but one of the greatest actors of his entire generation is once again teaming up with one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time. The news of a fresh Spike Lee joint is always reason for celebration, but this one comes with even more hype than usual. For the first time since 2006's "Inside Man," Denzel Washington will be starring in one of Lee's films ... and it's a remake of an Akira Kurosawa classic, at that. What's not to love? Despite A24 posting on social media earlier this morning that a new teaser would be releasing tomorrow, Lee went ahead and dropped our first look at footage for "Highest 2 Lowest" on his personal Instagram account. For a man who marches by the beat of his own drum, well, the studio had little choice but to follow his lead.

We first heard about this new Washington and Lee project back in February of 2024, marking the latest collaboration between the duo after "Mo' Better Blues," "Malcolm X," "He Got Game," and "Inside Man." This time, they're putting their own spin on Kurosawa's 1963 kidnapping thriller "High and Low" and taking the action from the island of Japan to the streets of New York City. And, folks, we couldn't possibly be more excited about what this unparalleled creative partnership has in store for us. Check out the new teaser above!