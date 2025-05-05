Who Is Isaac? Jeffrey Wright's The Last Of Us Season 2 Villain, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 4.

He's been name-dropped before, but "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 4 finally shows us exactly what he's made of. Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright) is a top guy of the Seattle-based militia faction known as the Washington Liberation Front, and as his inventively nasty frying pan interrogation of a Seraphite prisoner suggests, he's not a particularly nice guy if you're playing for the opposing team.

Advertisement

Wright reprises the role from Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II" video game, and as fans who are familiar with it already know all too well, the first impressions of the character are quite correct. Not only did Isaac sanction Abby Anderson's (Kaitlyn Dever) revenge mission that concluded with the absolutely brutal death of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), but if his arc follows the beats of "The Last of Us Part II," he's also set to become a significant personal threat to a number of other major characters ... and, of course, his WLF "Wolves" are a threat to just about everyone else in the Seattle area. Here's a quick look at Isaac, and what the viewers can potentially expect from him on HBO's "The Last of Us."

Advertisement