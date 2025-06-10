One Of The Greatest Serial Killer Movies Ever Is Based On A True Story

For over three decades, the killer was known only as "the Hwaseong Murderer," but in 2019, the police were able to put a face and a name to the man responsible: Lee Choon-jae. Thanks to forensic evidence, police were able to identify Lee as the killer, at which point he confessed to not just the 10 original killings but four more murders that were previously not thought to be connected.

At the age of 57, Lee was already in prison for a life sentence for the murder and rape of his then-18-year-old sister-in-law at the time he made his confession. You might think this conviction should have been an obvious connection to the Hwaseong murders, and Lee agrees, telling CNN:

"I still don't understand [why I wasn't a suspect.] Crimes happened around me and I didn't try hard to hide things so I thought I would get caught easily. There were hundreds of police forces. I bumped into detectives all the time but they always asked me about people around me."

This police misconduct is a central element of "Memories of Murder," which depicts the cops as largely incompetent in their investigation, prone to dropkicking a suspect when they're all out of ideas.

For his part, Bong Joon-ho has not said much about the traumatic incident at the heart of one of his most famous films. He was asked to share his thoughts at a pre-release screening of "Parasite" in Los Angeles (via the L.A. Times), in which he spoke about how the ambiguity of the killer's face was at the top of his mind while making the movie:

"When I made the film, I was very curious, and I also thought a lot about this murderer. I wondered what he looks like. The only one who I could not meet was, of course, the murderer."

Bong went on to applaud the police for their "endless effort to find the culprit." But even now that the case has been solved, the lingering fear and doubt remain, both for the people of South Korea who endured years of horrific murder, and the audiences who revisit "Memories of Murder," reminded of just how fragile our lives really are.